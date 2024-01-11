Continuing its commitment to humanitarian relief in Hirshabelle State, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), on Tuesday distributed vital food and non-food items to vulnerable families in Beletweyne, central Somalia.

More than 650 families displaced by last year’s El Nino-induced floods, benefitted from essential items including wheat flour, sugar, rice, cooking oil, blankets, and plastic sheets. The beneficiaries included People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and orphans.

“We are here to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by the recent flooding after the river Shabelle bust its banks following the heavy rains experienced last year. We know that this is not enough to meet all their needs, but it will help to sustain their livelihoods,” noted Col. Said Waaberi, the ATMIS Sector Four Commander who presided over the distribution of the relief items to the affected families.

The distribution occurred a week after ATMIS Djibouti troops distributed another consignment of relief items to flood-affected families living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Bulobarde town in Hiraan region.

Highlighting the significance of humanitarian efforts, Col. Waaberi called upon other international partners and aid agencies operating in the Hiraan region to increase their assistance to mitigate the adverse effects of the recent floods.

Abdullahi Ahmed Sufurow, the governor of Hiraan region thanked ATMIS Djibouti troops for assisting households affected by consequences of climate change.

“We are grateful for the emergency support you have given to our people. The Djibouti troops have distributed water as well as various food and non-food items that will help to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods,” said Governor Sufurow.

Khalif Abikar Aden, one of beneficiaries of the relief aid, expressed gratitude for ATMIS’ support towards vulnerable communities.

“ATMIS has been very benevolent to the community, particularly with their regular and impactful interventions,” said Aden.

The sentiments were echoed by Nadifo Ahmed Abdullahi who thanked ATMIS and other humanitarian agencies for their unwavering support.

“We are happy and grateful for the food, blankets and plastic items delivered to us and we want to thank ATMIS and other humanitarian agencies for their continued support,” added Nadifo.