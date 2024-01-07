As part of its ongoing efforts in humanitarian aid, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Thursday donated relief food to households in Bulobarde, Central region of Somalia, who were affected by the recent El Nino-induced floods.

The donations, which included essential items such as sugar, rice, wheat flour and cooking oil, among others, were provided by Djibouti Armed Forces troops serving with ATMIS.

Col. Said Waberi Harour, the Sector Four Commander who presided over the food distribution, lauded the Djibouti Armed Forces soldiers for their commitment to supporting affected families in the community.

“I commend Djibouti troops for their sacrifice and compassion in sharing a portion of their food rations with the Somali people devastated by the floods along River Shabelle,” said Col Harour.

He further emphasized that the donation would help mitigate the negative impacts of flooding mainly food insecurity. Significant areas in Hiiran region have been adversely affected by flooding, making it difficult to access necessities such as food and medicine.

Hassan Mohamed Abdi Bulobarde District Commissioner, who received the donation on behalf of the local administration, complimented Djibouti troops for the noble intervention in supporting the flood victims.

“In addition to assisting in maintaining peace and stability in the region, ATMIS-Djibouti troops have made a commendable decision to share what they have with the flood victims,” observed Abdi.

The relief aid was donated to individuals most affected by the El Nino-induced floods among them vulnerable families, the elderly and individuals with special needs.

The donation exercise was attended by Eleyeh Abdi Omar, Commander of Bulobarde Forward Operating Base (FOB); Hassan Hero, Somali National Army Commander in the Hiiran region and representatives of the local community.