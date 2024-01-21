The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) continues to demonstrate its deep commitment to promoting the welfare and protection of children in conflict situations by bolstering the capacity of its police personnel.

On Friday, 30 officers from the Nigeria Formed Police Unit, the second cohort participating in an initiative aimed at training 160 officers, successfully completed a five-day programme focused on the protection and promotion of the welfare of children in conflict situations. The acquired knowledge and skills will then be cascaded down by these officers to their Somali counterparts.

“I had a meeting with Somali Authorities in charge of security who included the Chief of Defense Forces and the Police Commissioner, and they highly appreciated the assistance and knowledge that the Somali Police Force is getting from their ATMIS colleagues,” said the Head of ATMIS Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, when he opened the weeklong training earlier on Monday.

“We are here to protect civilians, especially the vulnerable populations including women and children. We have specific guidelines when it comes to protecting children in armed conflict areas,” emphasised Amb. Souef who urged the officers to strictly observe the provisions of international human rights and humanitarian law on protecting civilians and their property as specified in the mission’s mandate.

Organised by the ATMIS Protection, Human Rights, Gender (PHRG) division, the training compliments efforts by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) in safeguarding and advancing the rights and welfare of children. The first batch of 30 officers from the Uganda Formed Police Unit – UFPU – were trained last week.

“The training emphasises the importance of capacity building as a valuable tool for effectively promoting and protecting children’s rights in Somalia. Use your networks and joint activities to ensure this knowledge spreads further and deeper within the Somali police and other security units,” said Dr. Omar Alasow, the ATMIS Ag. Head of Protection, Human Rights and Gender (PHRG), at the closing of the training.

He commended the PHRG Division, Civilian Sector Coordination Team for their continued efforts in designing and executing the training programme saying it would have a major impact as ATMIS gradually withdraws its forces from Somalia.

“The training will greatly help me to effectively execute my duties in mentoring my counterparts from the Somali Police Force to ensure the rights and welfare of children are protected especially during this transition period,” said Elizabeth Yakubu Amay, one of the participants at the training.

Her remarks were echoed by Abdullahi Diwa, who disclosed that they participated in extensive modules all on the protection and welfare of children.