As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, female police peacekeepers from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) organised a free medical camp for their Somali counterparts and made donations to an orphanage run by the Somali Police Force (SPF).

The medical camp was held at the General Kahiye Police Academy while the assorted items were donated to the General Mohamed Abshir Muuse Primary and Secondary School and Orphanage, in the capital Mogadishu.

The donations included essential food items such as rice, spaghetti, cooking oil, powdered milk, juice, soda and salt.

Additionally, sanitary pads and learning materials like books, pens and pencils were also provided.

“We bring this donation to support the livelihoods of children in this school and also assist the leader of the school in alleviating the burdens of their learning and feeding,” said CP Kanu during the handover of the donations to the Commander of the school and orphanage, Gen. Ali Hersi Barre.

She also extended her appreciation to the SPF Police Commissioner and administration for creating a conducive environment for the children.

Established in 1962, the school currently hosts 264 orphaned children -200 boys and 64 girls – whose parents, former Somali police officers, died in the line of duty.

The Commander of the school and orphanage expressed gratitude for the donations and praised the cordial working relations between ATMIS and SPF.

“We want to thank ATMIS, especially women officers including the Police Commissioner herself for the donation. As we commemorate International Women’s Day, we thank you for your noble gesture towards these children,” observed Gen. Barre.

During the medical camp held at General Kahiye Police Academy, CP Kanu highlighted the significance of the event in strengthening partnership between ATMIS police and their SPF counterparts.

“We commemorate International Women’s Day in a special way by giving back to our fellow sisters. The idea is about enhancing and supporting the work of policewomen,” said CP Kanu.

The Somali Police Force Gender lead, 2nd Lieutenant Ubah Bashir Ibrahim, conveyed appreciation on behalf of SPF for the medical assistance provided by ATMIS.

“We are very grateful, and we thank you for your support. The Somali Police Force appreciates the medical assistance you have provided us,” said 2nd Lt. Ubah.