The SRCC and Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, says ATMIS remains committed to ensuring an efficient and effective transition process that would not compromise the security of the people of Somalia and the hard-earned security gains achieved.

He says ATMIS is dedicated to security in Somalia and is looking forward to the next phase of a Somali-led offensive which will further degrade Al-Shabaab, reinforce stabilisation and liberate more communities.

Addressing journalists at the Mission Headquarters on Thursday, Ambassador Souef said the successful conclusion of the first part of a phased withdrawal in no way lessened the mission’s commitment to peacebuilding, stabilisation and reconciliation efforts.

“ATMIS has successfully implemented the drawdown of 2,000 troops. The objective of the drawdown was to facilitate the gradual transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces,” Ambassador Souef told journalists at a press conference in the capital Mogadishu.

ATMIS, in partnership with the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), last week concluded the successful drawdown of 2,000 troops, in compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670 (2022). Six (06) Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) were handed over to Somali Security Forces (SSF) which include: Xaaji Cali, Miirtuquo, Cadale, Albao, Gherille, Aljazeera 1, while one FOB – Marka Ayub was closed.

“I extend my congratulations to all ATMIS Troops Contributing Countries (TCCs), the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) for the successful conclusion of the first phase of the ATMIS drawdown from Somalia,” the SRCC remarked.

“As part of efforts to support Somali Security Forces and ensure continuity and sustainability of the FOBs that have been handed over, UNSOS offered some equipment that were stationed at the FOBs. It is our believe that the gifted equipment will achieve their purpose,” the SRCC observed.

Ambassador Souef expressed gratitude to Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, for what he termed his “visionary leadership” in unifying the country and leading from the front in the fight against Al Shabaab militants.