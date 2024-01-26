Forty-five military staff officers serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have been recognized for their distinguished contribution to peace and security in Somalia.

The officers who have completed their 18 months tour of duty were on Thursday honoured with AU medals and certificates of appreciation at a ceremony presided by African Union Special Representative for Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

The Force Commander for ATMIS, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, Deputy Force Commander in charge of Logistics and Plans Maj. Gen. Peter Kimani Muteti and other senior military officers attended the event held at the ATMIS Force Headquarters in Mogadishu.

“Your contributions during your service with ATMIS have been instrumental in advancing our mission objectives. You have played a vital role in the successful completion of the drawdown of 5000 ATMIS troops under phase One and Two,” said Amb. Souef in his remarks to the officers.

He thanked the outgoing officers for demonstrating professionalism, competence, and unwavering dedication in their various roles.

“You also provided crucial mentorship and support to the Somali Security Forces and contributed to the success of their operations against Al-Shabaab. We are extremely grateful for your contribution to peace and security in Somalia,” he added.

Lt. Gen Okiding urged the outgoing officers to continue supporting the mission even after returning to their home countries and use the experience gained in Somalia to foster global peace and security.

“Now that you are going home, I urge you to be good ambassadors of the mission. The bonds you have built here should not fade away, let us stay connected,” he told the staff officers who worked under his command at the ATMIS Force Headquarters.

The senior military officers are from Benin, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“These officers are highly admired by the high level of competence and professionalism, they executed their duties with great dedication towards the mission’s success,” said Maj. Gen. Kindu Gezu, the ATMIS military Chief of Staff.

ATMIS Military staff officers provide expert advice to the ATMIS Force Commander in their various administrative fields of specialization including intelligence, logistics, planning, operations, and coordination towards the implementing the mission’s mandate.