The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) today handed over another Forward Operating Base (FOB) to the Somali National Army (SNA). It is the second FOB to be handed over after Xaaji Cali to enable the mission drawdown 2000 troops by the end of June 2023.

Mirtiquo FOB in the Hirshabelle State, has since 2016 been within the Area of Responsibility (AoR) of ATMIS Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF).

The handing over of agreed FOBs is in compliance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions 2628(22) and 2670(22) for ATMIS to gradually handover security responsibilities to the Federal Government of Somalia.

The ATMIS BNDF Mirtiquo FOB Commander, Maj. Leonce Segetera, officially handed over the facility to the SNA Commander in the area, Lt. Hassan Ahmed Hassan, at a ceremony witnessed by the ATMIS Military Staff Officer for Logistics, Lt. Col. Collins Musau and other senior ATMIS and SNA officials.

“We are confident that the SNA will be able to carry out their security responsibilities in this area,” said Lt. Col. Musau.

The SNA commander for Mirtiquo, Lt. Hassan Ahmed Hassan, expressed their readiness to provide security in the area.

“I want to thank ATMIS for this handover. We will provide and ensure the safety and security of the area,” said Lt Hassan.

The ATMIS Mirtiquo FOB Commander, Maj. Segetera, recounted significant military operations recorded against Al- Shabaab in the area.

“Today is significant and we are grateful for the collaboration over the years. We are also grateful to the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) for the logistical support. We are leaving behind some equipment gifted to SNA by UNSOS,” said Maj. Segetera.