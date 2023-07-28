A group of Somali Navy and Coast Guard (SNCG) officers has completed a two-week specialised training on maritime security as part of ongoing efforts to protect the East African country’s long coastline.

The 15 Coast Guard officers are the second group to undergo the training jointly facilitated by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and European Union Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP Somalia).

“This second training is in line with the objectives enshrined in the Somali Transition Plan (STP) and the ATMIS mandate, specifically with regard to mentorship and capacity building of the Federal Government of Somalia institutions across all domains,” said ATMIS Force Commander Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding.

The objective of the training in the Somali capital Mogadishu was to prepare Somali Security Forces (SSF) to assume maritime security responsibilities ahead of the exit of ATMIS forces at end of 2024.

Somalia boasts Africa’s longest coastline measuring 3,333 km and its security is critical to the stability of the country and the Horn of Africa region in general.

The first group, also comprising 15 soldiers, completed a similar training last month which involved both theory and practical sessions.

The topics taught include general seamanship, basic safety, boat maintenance, radio communications, maritime law and first aid skills.

Lt. Gen. Okiding described the training as a key milestone for Somalia in building a strong naval force that would be significant in supporting the country’s security architecture, ahead of the ATMIS exit in December 2024.

His sentiments were echoed by Sven Lidner, Senior Maritime Advisor, EUCAP Somalia, who noted that the crisis management mission would continue training SSF to help the country establish an efficient and vibrant security force.

“It is critical for us to continue with the series of trainings, ideally every two to three months, in order to continue and improve the capacity of the SNCG,” said Lidner.

Maj. Abdiwahid Ali Afrah, SNCG Deputy Commander, commended the facilitators for instilling the necessary skills and knowledge in the officers, adding: “We have seen the fruits of their labour in securing our coastline.”

Maj. Afrah added the training would also help improve professional standards in the country’s navy.

Inspector Yusuf Abdi Hersi, a participant, described the training as a game-changer in his career as a navy officer.

“This training will assist me in improving my area of work based on the topics I have learned, which include navigation, maritime rules, and first aid, among others,” said Inspector Hersi who has served at SNCG for four years.

Lt. Col. Peter Mbui, one of the trainers, said the Somalia coastline was not only one of Africa’s major shipping routes but also one of the richest in marine resources.

“The course was aimed at ensuring that the mariners get the relevant skills to enable them secure this unique coastline,” added Lt. Col. Mbui.