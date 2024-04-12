The South West State administration has commended the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops for ensuring the safety and security of civilians during the just concluded holy month of Ramadan.

At a joint post-Ramadan security assessment meeting in Baidoa, South West State Minister for Internal Security, Hassan Mohamed Abdiqadir, applauded the ATMIS Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) troops for facilitating the peaceful observance of Ramadan in the region.

ATMIS Sector Three Commander, Maj Gen Besfat Fente Tegegn, and senior ATMIS military and South West State administration and security officials, attended the meeting at the Sector Three Headquarters.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to ATMIS ENDF troops for their outstanding efforts in securing the region in collaboration with our regional security teams. They effectively conducted operations and patrols to counter the threat of Al-Shabaab insurgents and ensured the safety of the local community,” said Minister Hassan, commending the troops for their unwavering dedication to peace and stability in the region.

The meeting, part of the regular joint engagements between ATMIS and key security partners in the region, evaluated the implementation of security integration, cooperation, and coordination efforts during the month-long Ramadan period and Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

“We pledged to enhance security in the region before Ramadan, and we are here to assess the outcomes and challenges. We can proudly say that we have successfully achieved that feat, thanks to the close coordination between ATMIS and South West State security organs,” said Brig Gen Besfat Fente Tegegn, the ATMIS Sector Three Commander.

He highlighted the significance of the close collaboration between ATMIS, the South West State administration, and the local community in achieving the Mission’s objectives.

The ATMIS ENDF troops and the South West regional troops – Darawish, were deployed to bolster security on the outskirts of Baidoa and Forward Operating Bases (FOBs). The police and intelligence agencies operated within the city, effectively countering Al-Shabaab menaces.

“We have had a very successful Ramadan period due to the concerted efforts of ATMIS, SNA, NISA, South West Darawish, and police personnel. We sincerely commend ATMIS troops for maintaining security in Baidoa and the entire region,” said Abdullahi Ali Watin, Baidoa District Mayor.

Under the African Union peace support operation, Ethiopian National Defence Forces troops are responsible for Gedo, Bay and Bakool regions of South West State in Somalia.