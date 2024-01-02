The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), working with Hirshabelle State authorities, has given emergency relief food and other essentials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Federal Member State.

These items, obtained with help from the Italian government, were provided to families affected by recent El-Nino floods. They included rice, wheat flour, sugar, beans, and oil, along with non-food items like blankets, plastic sheets, mosquito nets, and buckets.

Major General Jean Claude Niyiburana, ATMIS Sector 5 Contingent Commander, led the distribution and praised the regional administration for helping the victims of destructive rains and flooding, which caused displacement and significant damage.

“We are starting the distribution of food and non-food items provided by ATMIS today to help the vulnerable population in Hirshabelle State. This distribution will continue; we have six IDP camps, and we plan to do a similar exercise in other camps in the coming days,” stated Major General Niyiburana.

He reassured that ATMIS would consistently work with the Federal Government of Somalia and local administration to improve the welfare of the local population affected by natural disasters.

Omar Mohamed Gaabow, Deputy Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management of Hirshabelle state, expressed gratitude for the relief food and commended ATMIS and the Italian Government for supporting the Somali people.

“The distribution will benefit at least 600 households. Meanwhile, we will support 150 households in the Towfik IDP camp. Another 450 households in four IDP camps in Jowhar will benefit from the next distribution exercise,” said the deputy minister.

Muawiye Osman Omar, Chairman of the Towfik IDP camp, appreciated the Hirshabelle State government and ATMIS for promptly assisting the victims of the El Nino floods.

“We sincerely thank the administration of Hirshabelle State and ATMIS for delivering this food aid, including blankets, oil, sugar, beans, mosquito nets. Our needs are more, but we appreciate their timely support,” said Omar.

The El Nino-induced flooding has caused widespread damage in the Hirshabelle region, displacing households, destroying infrastructure, and cutting off access to Main Supply Routes (MSRs).

Flooding and the subsequent effects of the El-Nino phenomenon have impacted at least 2.4 million people across Somalia. Approximately 1.5 million people have been displaced, and over 100 people have lost their lives.