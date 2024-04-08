The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), on Monday donated assorted food items to vulnerable families and Internally Displaced People (IDPs) living in the outskirts of the ATMIS Al-Jazeera II camp in Mogadishu.

The food donation which included rice, wheat flour, sugar, powdered milk, and spaghetti, will support 30 families affected by conflict and the effects of climate change in celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“It’s in the spirit of solidarity that ATMIS staff –the military, police and civilians made individual monetary contributions to support the most vulnerable people, particularly IDPs displaced from their homes and whose livelihoods have been disrupted during this Ramadan period,” said Maj. Gen. Ngendabanka, acting ATMIS Force Commander, who presided over the event on behalf of the Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

Maj. Gen Ngendabaka reaffirmed ATMIS’ unwavering commitment to supporting ongoing efforts by the Federal Government of Somalia to combat Al-Shabaab and ensure peace and stability.

“ATMIS will continue to support the Somalia government to combat Al-Shabaab, restore peace and stability, and provide services so that the Somali people can coexist in harmony and celebrate Eid in a peaceful environment,” he added.

ATMIS Senior Humanitarian Officer, Abdul Diabagate said apart from security provided by ATMIS military and police personnel, the mission also supports communities with relief assistance to help alleviate people’s suffering.

“ATMIS supports local communities by providing relief assistance, providing water, escorts for people to move from one place to another and security escort to humanitarian agencies assisting vulnerable communities living across South-Central Somalia,” said Mr Diabagate.

Khadija Ali, a community representative, thanked ATMIS personnel for their selfless support.

“This is a good gesture which should be emulated, this month of Ramadan calls on us to give to charity, and that is why they remembered us. We want to sincerely thank them for their donations,” said Khadija.