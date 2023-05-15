Residents in Janaale have benefited from a new source of safe drinking water jointly funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the British Embassy in Somalia and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The facility will provide potable water to over 200 homes and reduce the long distance that people used to travel especially women and children in search of water.

Overall, the project has the capacity to supply 3000 cubic litres of water daily to communities in Janaale and surrounding areas in the Lower Shabelle region.

“We will always be grateful for this project which will make life easy for our people to access clean and safe drinking water. It will also reduce the risk of contracting waterborne diseases,” said the Janaale District Commissioner, Abdirhaman Yusuf Abdi.

Abdi who officially received the project on behalf of the Lower Shabelle regional administration, thanked ATMIS and development partners for resolving the perennial water challenges of residents.

Janaale and the surrounding communities have for years suffered from waterborne diseases. Residents were mainly dependent on the seasonal River Shabelle, however, the water levels have been receding due to climate change and unfriendly environmental practices.

Lt. Col. Nelson Baringaya from Uganda Contingent Battle Group 37, who was at the handover ceremony, said ATMIS troops will secure the project site to protect it from any acts of sabotage by Al-Shabaab militants.

“We will support and protect the local communities so they can access the water for domestic needs and other use,” noted Lt Col Baringaya.