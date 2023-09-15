At least 20 Somali police officers have concluded a 10-day intensive Training of Trainers course to equip them with skills in the management of police stations.

The participants included 18 males and two female police officers.

The training organised by the ATMIS police training and development department in collaboration with the Somali Police Force, took place at the Gen. Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu.

The training which closed on Wednesday, aimed to provide the participants with necessary knowledge, skills, and attitudes to enhance their effectiveness in the management of stations.

Speaking at the opening of the training, the SPF Head of Training, Col. Mohammed Osman expressed gratitude to ATMIS Police and SPF for organising an important and impactful course.

Col. Mohammed said the training would not only benefit the individual participants but also the entire Somali Police Force and the nation as a whole.

The ceremony was attended by the SPF Director of Planning, Training and Development, Maj. Geedi Ahmed Mohammed and Professor Abdi Mohammed Shiveb.