UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris concluded a visit to Addis Ababa where she co-chaired the official launch of the African Union Compliance and Accountability Framework (AUCF) project. She also participated in the initiative’s first Strategic Steering Committee meeting, along with Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union Commission, and Birgitte Markussen, European Union Special Representative to the African Union.

The AUCF aims to ensure that AU peace support operations are planned and conducted in compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as applicable standards of conduct and discipline.

Noting progress to date in the tripartite AU-EU-UN project in support of the AUCF, which commenced in February 2022, ASG Brands Kehris said, “I welcome the strong commitment expressed by our three entities to this innovative and strategic partnership in support of the AU in taking forward its Compliance Framework and in reinforcing longstanding AU efforts in this regard, subsequent to PSC/PR/COMM. (DCLXXXIX), adopted by the African Union Peace and Security Council on 30 May 2017.”

While in Addis Ababa, Brands Kehris also met bilaterally with Commissioner Bankole to discuss existing and future collaboration between the UN and the AU. She engaged with Member States of the AU Peace and Security Council on the compliance framework initiative as well as on broader issues related to human rights, peace and security. The Assistant Secretary-General also met with members of the international community on the compliance framework initiative and to express her support for efforts by the UN Human Rights’ East Africa Regional Office (EARO) to advance the protection and promotion of human rights in the region.