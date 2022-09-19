The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) has confirmed that the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H. E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa will deliver the opening keynote at their annual AWIEF Conference next week.

The AWIEF2022 Conference and Awards (hybrid) will take place on 26 and 27 September 2022 on-site at The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo, Egypt, and online, in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation (MOIC). The event is co-organised by the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association (EBA). The conference theme this year is, Advancing Africa through Gender Integration.

AWIEF Founder and CEO, Irene Ochem said: “We are honoured and excited at the participation of the AUC Deputy Chairperson at AWIEF2022. H. E. Dr. Nsanzabaganwa represents Africa’s success at gender diversity and inclusion at the highest level and is an inspirational figure and role model for all African women in business and governance. She is a strong advocate and driving force for powering Africa’s economic growth through SMEs, women and youth for inclusive development.”

Dr. Nsanzabaganwa joins a powerful global speaker faculty for AWIEF2022, including Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, H. E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Damilola Ogunbiyi, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General&CEO for SE4ALL and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, Elena Atanasova Panova, UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, and Solomon Quaynor, Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization at the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The two-day event aims to promote and accelerate MSMEs and SMEs growth for Africa’s inclusive economic development and brings together the African entrepreneurship ecosystem for discussions on entrepreneurship, leadership, technology and innovation, sustainability, intra-African trade, finance and investment, energy and infrastructure, and agriculture and food security.

AWIEF2022 Sponsors are Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation (www.GatesFoundation.org), Amazon Web Services (https://aws.Amazon.com), Africa-Europe Foundation (www.AfricaEuropeFoundation.org), Afreximbank and Sparkle Digital Bank (https://Sparkle.ng) .

AWIEF2022 Partners are Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation (https://MoIC.gov.eg), the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association (http://www.EBA.org.eg) , APO Group and EdVentures (Edtech Community Partner) (https://nmEdVentures.com).

AWIEF2022 is a hybrid event. Registration is still open. To register for AWIEF2022 either as a virtual participant or in person, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3eXTTwj

For enquiries, email: info@awieforum.org