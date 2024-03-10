African Union (AU)


The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, H.E. Moussa Mahamat Faki, strongly condemns the mass abduction of schoolchildren and women on Thursday 7 March 2024, following an armed intrusion into the village of Kuriga, in northwestern Nigeria

The Chairperson calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and women. He affirms that this despicable act is a further illustration of the pervading threat posed by terrorism, violent extremism and banditry to the peace and stability of the Nigerian State, the West African region and the Continent as a whole.

