The High-Level Panel for Sudan (HLP-Sudan) has concluded its first shuttle diplomacy mission. The HLP-Sudan is chaired by H.E. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, AU High Representative for Silencing the Guns, and includes Dr Specioza Wandira-Kazibwe, former Vice President of Uganda, and Ambassador Francisco Madeira, former AU Special Representative of the Chairperson to Somalia.

On its first stop in Port Sudan, the HLP-Sudan engaged with senior officials of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, including General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan. The HLP-Sudan also met with a wide range of Sudanese stakeholders, including representatives of the signatories of the Juba Peace Agreement, political parties, FFC-Democratic Bloc, women’s groups, the Humanitarian Commission, civil society, university vice-chancellors, the media, and others.

The Panel members thereafter visited Cairo, Egypt, where they consulted with the League of Arab States and senior officials in the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with a wide cross-section of Sudanese political and civilian actors who are currently based in Egypt. While in Addis Ababa, the Panel engaged with representatives of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the civilian coalition, Taqadum.

Finally, in Djibouti the HLP-Sudan met with the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and was granted audience by H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti and the current chair of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State.

In all their consultations, the HLP-Sudan emphasized practical ways to end the devastating conflict in Sudan, which has led to the displacement of almost one-quarter of the Sudanese population, and has seen the devastation of the capital city, Khartoum, as well as much of Darfur. The disruption of the planting season for a second year in a row has brought the country to the brink of famine, and Sudan is officially the gravest humanitarian crisis in the world today.

The HLP-Sudan expresses its support for the Jeddah Process towards a humanitarian ceasefire, and urges the conveners, the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the USA, to reconvene the talks as a matter of urgency, with the full participation of the AU and IGAD.

Furthermore, the HLP-Sudan discussed with all stakeholders and interlocutors the urgent need to convene an all-inclusive Sudanese political dialogue, which would allow the Sudanese to exchange views on a common vision for a peaceful and stable Sudan, and to agree on a transitional process that would allow them to address once and for all the deep historical causes underlying the current conflict, and to start the long and difficult process of rebuilding their shattered country.

At the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the HLP-Sudan joins in the appeals to all Sudanese, and in particular the warring parties, to use this month to implement a humanitarian pause, and to use this period to reflect on what it means to be Sudanese, and ways in which to return to the negotiation table to agree on a transition process that will start the process of healing for all Sudanese, and allow the 10 million displaced civilians to begin returning home.

A key aspect of the HLP-Sudan’s mandate is the coordination of all regional and international stakeholders. To this end, it has met with the AU Expanded Mechanism, and has committed to close collaboration and regular engagements with all partners, to ensure that efforts are aligned with the interests of the Sudanese and the region.