As African countries continue to make strides towards advancing energy security in the wake of the global energy crisis, focus has been placed on improving the continent’s refining capacity under efforts to maximize resources and reduce costly imports. In this scenario, the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) has played a key role in promoting investment and development across the downstream industry, with the organization’s Executive Secretary Anibor Kragha set to drive this very narrative during this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition, scheduled for October 16-20 in Cape Town.

For his part, Kragha has played a vital role in driving efficient, economic and sustainable investments across the African downstream supply chain. With a wealth of experience in the industry, Kragha remains committed to ushering in a new era of energy security in Africa on the back of infrastructure developments and intra-African trade. Kragha previously served as COO for Refining&Petrochemicals at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). During his tenure, he successfully developed and secured financing for the NNPC’s refineries' rehabilitation plan and coordinated the kick-off of the Port Harcourt refinery complex rehabilitation project.

Additionally, he served as the Group General Manager, Treasury at the NNPC, managing treasury operations and inter-company funding arrangements while leading the implementation of the Federal Government of Nigeria's Treasury Single Account initiative across all NNPC Strategic Business Units. Prior to these roles, he spent 12 years at ExxonMobil, gaining expertise in audit, commercial and treasury functions, culminating in his position as the upstream treasurer for ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the organization's treasury function.

Under Kragha's leadership, ARDA has focused on identifying and implementing strategies that enhance the efficiency and sustainability of energy production, refining and distribution processes in Africa. This includes advocating for improved infrastructure, technological advancements and policy reforms that facilitate the development of cleaner and more reliable energy systems. Kragha recognizes the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability, and he has been instrumental in driving conversations and initiatives to achieve this balance within the African energy sector.

Today, ARDA boasts 74 members, 112 sponsors and partners and represents 52 countries, and as such, is considered to be at the forefront of promoting African energy security and formulating a practical roadmap to transition Africa's primary energy mix towards a more sustainable, lower-carbon footprint over time.

As such, Kragha will make a significant contribution to this year’s AEW 2023 conference. During his return to the continent’s premier event for the energy sector, Kragha is expected to provide valuable insights and share his expertise in promoting sustainable investments, developing a roadmap for a lower-carbon future and enhancing African energy security. Additionally, he will showcase the latest activities and developments in Africa's downstream sector, offering a glimpse into the promising opportunities that lie ahead. Given his extensive experience in financing and business, Kragha's participation at the conference is expected to attract new investment deals to Africa's downstream sector and foster meaningful relationships with regional and global investors.

"Kragha's exceptional contributions to both ARDA, coupled with his unwavering dedication to promoting sustainable investments and ensuring energy security in Africa, position him as an invaluable asset within the energy sector. By sharing his wealth of experiences and knowledge, Kragha has the power to ignite profound discussions, foster fruitful collaborations, and inspire transformative initiatives that will shape the future trajectory of Africa's energy sector, thus paving the way for a sustainable and rich continent," states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding that, "The Chamber remain steadfast in our commitment to closely collaborate with ARDA as the organizations works to advance Africa's energy sector towards an illustrious and prosperous future."

AEW is AEC's annual energy event uniting African energy policymakers, companies and stakeholders with global investors and partners to discuss the future of the continent's oil and gas industry.