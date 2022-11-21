APO Group (http://www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is delighted to announce the promotion of Loanette Boshoff to Vice President of People and Culture.

South African Loanette is an expert global talent management leader with over 20 years’ experience.

She has worked as the Recruitment Lead at APO Group for the past three years and has been instrumental in the identification and recruitment of several key members of the Management Team, and other senior positions, including Vice President of Editorial and Content Strategy, Lindsay Farley, who was previously Head Writer at Edelman Africa, and Head of Design, Hussain Ali, who arrived from Ogilvy.

APO Group is the only truly Pan African communications agency, with reach into all 54 countries on the continent. It has always had a ‘people-first’ approach to business, with a strategy to attract the very best talent.

In the last three years, the company has grown significantly, reporting 88% revenue growth in the first semester of 2022 versus the same period in 2021, and Loanette has played a critical and integral role in ensuring the company has the highest quality talent to deliver for its clients.

Helping an organisation through its growth phase can be challenging, but this is an area where Loanette excels.

She spent a large part of her career in the Middle East, helping Showtime Arabia (a Viacom Company) to scale up dramatically in terms of its people and revenue, through the hiring of key positions and the implementation of essential people initiatives that ensured a high-performing environment.

During her time at OSN (Orbit Showtime Network), the leading Pay-Media organization in the Middle East and North Africa, she was instrumental in developing existing talent and high performers as they worked towards achieving the company’s strategic and revenue objectives.

Loanette has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and has co-founded several consultancy companies during her career, providing strategic HR consultancy services and out-placement services for management consultants in Africa, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

During her career, she has had the privilege of working with around 120 different nationalities across multiple industry verticals, working with Fortune 500 global companies, start-ups and scale-ups, and delivering a tailored mix of HR and Talent Acquisition and Management Consultancy services.

During her three years at APO Group, Loanette has helped the company to become more international than ever, with staff from all over the world speaking a total of 32 languages. She has also joined the highly diverse APO Group Management Team in which five of the seven members are women, with many decades of cumulative experience in serving some of the biggest brands in the world.

“I'm thrilled to have been promoted into this new role as it demonstrates APO Group's commitment to putting people first, and building an inclusive, high-performing culture where people thrive,” said Loanette Boshoff, Vice President of People and Culture at APO Group.

“People are the heart of any organisation, and at APO Group we have brilliant teams who collaborate, share knowledge, and are excellent at what they do, which all contributes to a supportive and encouraging corporate culture.”

“Loanette’s promotion to Vice President of People and Culture not only rewards her excellence in the role, it also demonstrates APO Group’s continuing mission to be a people-first company committed to investing in the very best talent to serve our clients,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

