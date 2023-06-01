Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is delighted to announce the participation of H.E. Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), as a speaker at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power 2023 Conference and Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3C4jvjq) - West Africa’s leading event for the energy industry.

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim is a Nigerian scholar and public servant with over two decades of experience in government. He holds a PhD in Political Science and has published several articles and book chapters on governance, democracy, and public policy. He is a recipient of numerous academic and professional awards, including the 2019 African Governance Prize.

As the Secretary General of APPO – an organization tasked to promote cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons -, H.E. Dr. Ibrahim has played a vital role in advancing cooperation and collaboration between African oil-producing countries.

For the MSGBC region, H.E. Dr. Ibrahim’s expertise could not come at a better time. With Senegal and Mauritania set to witness first oil and gas production from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development and the Sangomar project this year, and neighboring countries progress with their own exploration agendas, the region is poised to become a major producer and distributor of hydrocarbons. Regional cooperation has represented a key driver of project success thus far, and as new discoveries are made and developments launched, the respective countries that make up the MSGBC Basin are well positioned to usher in an energy and broader economic transformation.

As such, H.E. Dr. Ibrahim’s insights at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 are expected to highlight the importance of regional integration and the need for African oil-producing countries to work together towards a common goal of a sustainable energy future.

The MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference will bring together a diverse range of energy leaders, investors, government officials, and high-level delegates from across the African continent and beyond. With a focus on promoting investment and deal-making in the energy sector, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 will offer a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing, while also highlighting the potential of West Africa's resources to drive economic growth and development.

"We are honored to have H.E. Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim join us at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 as a speaker," said Sandra Jecque, International Conference Director of MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power event organizer Energy Capital&Power. "As the Secretary General of APPO, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our event, and we look forward to hearing his insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the energy industry."

Scheduled to take place in Nouakchott, Mauritania, from November 21-22, 2023, the conference is poised to be a groundbreaking event for the energy industry. MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 will explore the role of the region’s energy sector in the global shift towards cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, such as gas and renewables, while also addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the industry in the years ahead.