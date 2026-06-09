Across African markets, a shift is underway in how organisations approach IT asset management. Having acknowledged the scale of the visibility gap - the growing disconnect between what appears on balance sheets and what can be verified in the real world - finance and IT teams are now moving to close it. The conversation, once dominated by problem definition, is rapidly becoming one of implementation.

This shift follows a period of heightened scrutiny in which organisations have begun to quantify the financial impact of poor asset visibility: avoidable procurement spend on devices that already exist in their estates, capital tied up in assets that are no longer in productive use, audit exposure from inaccurate registers, and security risk created by devices that have drifted off the network without formal decommissioning.

"We are seeing a clear change in the nature of the conversations organisations are having with us," said Valene Nagiah, Head of Asset Tracking and Management at V-Track. "Twelve months ago, the primary question was: do we have a problem? Now, the question is: how do we fix it and how quickly can we demonstrate a return? That is a meaningful shift, and it reflects a broader maturation in how African businesses think about IT governance."

From static registers to continuous control

For many organisations, the first step in closing the visibility gap has been confronting the inadequacy of existing systems. Periodic manual audits and static spreadsheet-based asset registers are the default approach across much of the continent and are increasingly being recognised for what they are: point-in-time snapshots that begin losing accuracy the moment they are completed.

In environments where assets move constantly between offices, remote locations, field teams, and employees who may work across multiple sites, a register that is accurate today may be significantly out of date within weeks. The challenge is not simply one of data quality; it is structural. Manual processes cannot keep pace with the operational reality of a distributed, mobile workforce.

"The organisations making the most progress are those that have stopped treating asset management as an audit exercise and started treating it as a continuous function," said Nagiah. "Visibility is not something you achieve once a year. It is something you maintain every day and that requires infrastructure, not just process."

The hybrid workforce as a forcing function

The permanent entrenchment of hybrid and distributed working across African markets has proven to be a significant forcing function for ITAM investment. As organisations formalised remote and flexible work arrangements, the practical consequences of asset invisibility became harder to ignore. Devices issued to home-based employees, contractors, and field staff could no longer be assumed to be present, functional, or secure, and without tracking infrastructure, verifying their status required manual intervention that was neither scalable nor reliable.

In markets characterised by infrastructure variability, including intermittent power supply, inconsistent connectivity, and high rates of staff movement between employers, these challenges are amplified. A device that was verified last quarter may have changed location, changed hands, or gone offline entirely in the intervening period. Without continuous monitoring, the organisation simply does not know.

For leased IT environments, this dynamic carries additional financial weight. Devices that cannot be accounted for at the end of a lease agreement represent a direct liability, replacement costs that fall to the organisation, compounded by the administrative burden of attempting to recover assets after the fact. Proactive tracking eliminates this exposure before it materialises.

What effective implementation looks like

Organisations that have made meaningful progress on IT asset visibility share a common set of characteristics. They have moved away from treating ITAM as a back-office IT function and repositioned it as a financial control mechanism with direct implications for procurement strategy, capital allocation, and audit readiness. They have invested in platforms that provide continuous, real-time data rather than periodic snapshots. And they have created clear ownership of asset data at both the IT and finance level, recognising that the two functions need to operate from the same source of truth.

The practical benefits of this approach are demonstrable across four areas:

Financial accuracy: asset registers that reflect operational reality, enabling more precise depreciation, budgeting, and capital planning.

Procurement efficiency: elimination of duplicate or unnecessary purchases driven by inaccurate inventory data.

Security and compliance: continuous visibility into device status reduces the attack surface created by unmonitored endpoints and strengthens regulatory compliance.

Lease and lifecycle management: accurate, real-time asset data enables organisations to optimise lease terms, plan timely returns, and maximise residual value.

"The organisations that are getting this right are not necessarily those with the largest IT budgets," Nagiah noted. "They are the ones that have made a deliberate decision to treat their asset estate as a managed financial resource and have put the systems in place to support that decision. The technology to do this exists, and it is accessible. The gap is no longer a technology gap. It is a decision gap."

A platform built for African operating conditions

V-Track's asset intelligence platform is designed to function effectively within the operational constraints that characterise many African business environments. The platform requires no on-premises infrastructure, operates across distributed and multi-jurisdiction environments, and provides finance and IT teams with a unified view of their asset estate regardless of where those assets are physically located.

Organisations yet to begin their asset visibility journey are encouraged to start with V-Track's 15-day free trial (https://apo-opa.co/4ehmGXN) - a structured visibility audit that typically surfaces actionable findings within the first week. No procurement process, no long-form commitment, and no prior ITAM infrastructure required.

"The most common thing we hear after the trial is: we had no idea," said Nagiah. "That is exactly the point. The trial does not sell a product - it reveals a reality. What organisations choose to do with that clarity is their decision. But they can no longer say they did not know."

Media Contact:

Valene Nagiah

VNagiah@vtrack.io

About V-Track:

V-Track is an asset intelligence platform that enables organisations to gain real-time visibility and control over their IT assets. Designed for complex and distributed environments, V-Track connects asset data to financial and operational outcomes helping businesses reduce loss, strengthen governance, improve audit readiness, and optimise capital allocation. By transforming asset management into continuous, verifiable control, V-Track supports organisations in managing assets not just as operational tools, but as accountable financial investments.

V-Track Asset Management and Tracking: www.VTrack.io