Following its 15th Annual General Meeting and Board Meeting held this week, the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) (www.AGF.Africa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Constant N’ZI as Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO), effective 23 June 2026.

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Mr. N’ZI brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across financial services, banking, risk management, development finance and stakeholder engagement. He previously served as Deputy Group CEO and Group Chief Risk Officer of AGF, before being appointed Interim Group CEO in February 2026. Mr N’ZI has shown his ability to bridge the technical banking area with the leadership and relationship building required with all stakeholders.

His appointment follows a comprehensive and rigorous selection process undertaken by the Board of Directors to identify a leader capable of guiding the Group through its next phase of growth, strengthening financial sustainability, and deepening its impact across the African continent.

As AGF advances an ambitious capital mobilisation agenda to expand its guarantee capacity and support more SMEs, Mr. N’ZI’s appointment represents continuity, stability and renewed momentum for the institution.

The Shareholders of the Company and Board of Directors have extended their congratulations to the new Group CEO and reiterated their confidence in Mr. N’ZI to bring the Company to the next level.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Felix BIKPO, the Chairman of the Board, said:

"The Board is delighted to welcome Constant as our new Group Chief Executive Officer. His extensive leadership experience and thorough knowledge of the Company, its mandate and the vision set by the Shareholders, make him exceptionally well placed to lead the Group into its next chapter. We are confident that under his leadership, the Group will continue to strengthen its market position as the number one guarantee fund in Africa, deliver the impact across the continent whilst maintaining the long-term value for our shareholders and remain committed to the highest standards of governance and integrity."

On accepting the appointment, Mr. Constant N’ZI stated:

"I am honoured and humbled by the confidence placed in me by the Board and the shareholders, and privileged to continue my journey with AGF as the new Group CEO. AGF has built a powerful platform for mobilising finance for African SMEs, supporting jobs, and advancing inclusive and sustainable growth. Together with our Shareholders, Board members, management team and talented employees, valued partner financial institutions and business partners among other key stakeholders, my priority will be to build on this strong foundation, strengthen our financial performance, mobilise additional capital, deepen our partnerships with financial institutions, and ensure that AGF continues to deliver meaningful impact across Africa."

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About African Guarantee Fund:

African Guarantee Fund (AGF) is a pan-African Non-Bank Financial Institution dedicated to promoting access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises across Africa. Through its guarantee products and capacity-development support to over 250 Partner Financial Institutions, AGF has unlocked over USD 7 billion in financing for SMEs, with a focus on job creation, inclusive growth, women-led businesses, green finance and sustainable economic development across 44 African countries.

AGF is backed by the following shareholders and sponsors: the German Development Bank (KfW), Impact Fund Denmark (formerly Investment Fund for Developing Countries – IFU), the Government of Denmark through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), the Government of Spain through the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation (AECID), the African Development Bank (AfDB), French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), French Agency for Private Sector (PROPARCO), West African Development Bank (BOAD), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), TechnoServe, Norad, Mastercard Foundation, African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) and Visa Foundation.

African Guarantee Fund is rated AA- by Fitch Ratings.

For more information, please visit www.AGF.Africa