African Energy Week (https://AECWeek.com/) , the leading annual gathering for the African energy industry, and Critical Minerals Africa (https://CriticalMineralsAfrica.com/) , the much-anticipated global summit for African critical minerals, have announced a new alliance and the co-location of both events in the city of Cape Town.

African Energy Week and Critical Minerals Africa will take place concurrently in October 2023. By holding the conferences in Cape Town during the same week, the organizers will bring together the most diverse and significant group of global investors, energy and mining professionals, project operators, and government leaders at a pivotal moment for the global resources sectors. Between the two events, over 5,000 delegates will be hosted in Cape Town.

African Energy Week is the annual conference of the African Energy Chamber, and Critical Minerals Africa is organized by Energy Capital&Power.

African Energy Week will run from 16 to 20 October 2023 with its grand opening and sessions on oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen, investor roundtables and country spotlights across a number of venues in Cape Town, including the V&A Waterfront. The Critical Minerals Africa summit will take place from 17 to 19 October 2023 at the Cape Town International Conference Centre.

African Energy Week and Critical Minerals Africa together represent the African hub for decision making on the energy transition, energy security, resources supply chains, and new technologies.

“The world of energy, mining and investment will meet this October in Cape Town. We expect delegations from all over Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the Americas to converge in Cape Town to announce policies and sign deals that advance energy security and resource beneficiation for Africans, and secure supply chains for all. The union of African Energy Week and Critical Minerals Africa advances our mission of ending energy poverty by 2030,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/).

Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) , notes: “As the world's leading producer of many critical minerals, Africa is essential to the global energy transition. Comprising of cobalt, bauxite, copper, chromium, lithium, high-purity iron ore, rare earth metals, and platinum group metals, the continent's immense mineral reserves are on the rise. By hosting African Energy Week and Critical Minerals Africa at the CTICC in Cape Town this October, we are emphasizing Africa's imperative role in powering the global energy transition. The continent's incredible store of critical minerals will bring to it several opportunities over the next few years.”