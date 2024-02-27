A panel discussion held during GBIS 2024 – which is organized by Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) - highligted Africa's role in the global energy transition, emphasizing diversity, collaboration, and empowerment for sustainable solutions.

At the Global Black Impact Summit (https://apo-opa.co/3URVuGP) in Dubai on February 27, a panel discussion on energy transition (https://apo-opa.co/3UYFrXR), moderated by NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, focused on Africa’s pivotal position in the global energy arena. The dialogue commenced with an exchange between Ayuk and Energy Analyst Amena Bakr.

“In energy, we have to tell our own story,”stated Bakr, highlighting the need for African countries to assert their right to develop renewable energy resources while balancing concerns about oil and gas exploitation. She pointed out the disparity in emissions between more developed countries and Africa, where only 3% of global emissions originate.

Ayuk steered the discussion by posing questions on inclusion, energy transition, financing and youth training, setting the stage for panelists to share insights and perspectives.

“At Triple A Petroleum, we recognize the gender disparities in South Sudan’s oil industry,” said Atong Amos, CEO of Triple A Petroleum. “We need collective leadership to empower black women and bridge the gender gap.” Amos shared initiatives to mentor women entrepreneurs across various African countries and stressed the importance of lifting sanctions to attract investment and unlock opportunities in South Sudan.

“AMEA Power is committed to investing in renewable energy in West Africa,” highlighted Barbro Ciakudia, Senior Manager at AMEA Power. “Community engagement and local empowerment are integral to our approach.” Ciakudia underscored Africa’s potential to drive its energy transition, citing the example of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s abundant mineral resources.

Olakunle Williams, CEO of Tetracore Energy Group, emphasized the need for human capacity development and collaboration between the public and private sectors. “We must harness Africa’s natural resources for energy development,” stated Williams. He called for investment from the diaspora and incentives to attract investors to drive the continent’s energy transition.

David Ampofo, CEO of Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, stressed the importance of collaboration in addressing energy poverty and promoting local content in Africa’s energy sector. “We need platforms to engage youth and share experiences,” said Ampofo, advocating for sustainable energy solutions.

The panel discussion concluded with a consensus on the critical role of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment in shaping Africa’s energy future and driving the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions.