African Energy Chamber

African Energy Chamber


The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) welcomes the decision by Judge Unterhalter to send Africa Oil Week's (AOW) defamation case against the AEC to a trial court – citing lack of merits for a summary judgment.

The AEC views this as a victory not just for the Chamber, but for the right of Africans continue exploring and producing oil and gas, despite pressure that we have seen from outside the African continent. We believe in free markets, limited government intervention, individual liberty and respect for African resources and energy companies.

Our counterclaim against AOW will continue, seeking justice for the African energy industry and all Africans fighting energy poverty. We look forward to a spirited litigation and defense against AOW's allegations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.