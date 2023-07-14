The World Nuclear Association and the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive nuclear energy adoption in Africa. The MoU will also see the parties collaborate on the African Energy Week (AEW) conference – taking place in Cape Town from October 16-20 this year.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to promoting clean, affordable and reliable nuclear energy as a crucial component of Africa’s energy mix, to support economic growth, a just transition and sustainable energy development.

As part of this partnership, World Nuclear Association, the organization representing the global nuclear industry, will be a leading participant in the upcoming AEW 2023 conference.

Dr Bilbao y León remarked, “I am excited about participating at AEW 2023 again this year and engage with policy-makers, developers, NGOs and the finance community on the essential role of nuclear energy for the African energy transition, towards abundant affordable 24/7 clean energy for everyone.”

Nuclear energy has great potential to support sustainable growth and development in Africa's energy landscape. Currently, South Africa relies on two nuclear reactors, which contribute approximately 5% of its electricity generation. The government has shown strong commitment to nuclear energy, with plans announced in 2019 to build 1 GW of new nuclear capacity by 2030 and extend the lifespan of existing plants.

Egypt has recently taken significant steps, commencing with the construction of a nuclear power plant in El Dabaa with four large reactors. This plant aims to generate electricity while also providing substantial desalination capacity.

Meanwhile, many African countries, including Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Namibia, Rwanda, are exploring the deployment of nuclear energy as part of their strategy to meet urgent energy demand.

Dr Bilbao y León added that, “I believe that nuclear energy offers a golden opportunity to build a cleaner, more equitable world, in which everyone has access to clean abundant affordable 24/7 energy and a high quality of life, and I look forward to working with NJ Ayuk and his team at the AEC to help Africa make the most of this opportunity by deploying nuclear energy.”

The partnership between AEC and World Nuclear Association will bring African leaders and nuclear industry stakeholders together at AEW 2023 to advance nuclear energy development.

AEW will serve as a valuable opportunity for knowledge sharing and networking, fostering exchanges between global nuclear industry and African countries, ultimately driving collaboration and progress in the field of nuclear energy.

“The Chamber is delighted to have Dr Bilbao y León, the Director General of World Nuclear Association, as a distinguished speaker at AEW. Her extensive experience and expertise in the nuclear industry will undoubtedly enrich the discussions and inspire African leaders to explore the immense potential of nuclear power. Her presence reinforces the commitment of AEW to foster dialogue and cooperation in shaping Africa's energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

About AEW:

AEW is the AECs annual energy event uniting regional policymakers with global investors. The 2023 edition of the event takes place under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets,’ and represents the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent. For more information, visit www.AECWeek.com

About World Nuclear Association:

World Nuclear Association is the international organization that represents the global nuclear industry. Its mission is to promote a wider understanding of nuclear energy among key international influencers by producing authoritative information, developing common industry positions, and contributing to the energy debate, as well as to pave the way for expanding nuclear business.