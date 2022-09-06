The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that it will be hosting a webinar in partnership with market intelligence firm, S&P Global, on September 7, with the webinar serving as a form of prelude to the continent’s premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW), which takes place from October 18-21 this year in Cape Town. Under the theme, ‘Infrastructure Led Exploration: No silver bullet,’ the webinar will explore Africa’s upstream sector, with speakers making a case for infrastructure led exploration in Africa in 2022 and beyond.

Joining the lineup of AEC and S&P Global speakers will be Kola Karim, CEO of Shoreline Energy and Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo, Executive Chairman and Founder of Raise Africa Investments. Led by these experts, the webinar is expected to strengthen ongoing dialogue, trigger new conversations while introducing key discussion points that will be continued during AEW 2022.

During the webinar, the panel of high-level speakers will discuss the state of play of Africa’s upstream sector, with insight provided into some of the continent’s biggest and most successful infrastructure-led campaigns to date. As a continent rich with significant oil and gas resources, a myriad of large-scale discoveries have been made as recently as 2022. By exploring the benefits and challenges associated with these exploration campaigns, while analyzing why Africa plays host to roughly 40 billion undeveloped barrels of oil equivalent less than 30 km from existing infrastructure, the webinar aims to improve dialogue around Africa’s upstream sector. ‘The demand for oil and gas from Africa is on the rise, especially as we expect domestic usage to rise significantly, driven by growing populations and corresponding economic activity. It is therefore key for countries across the continent to leverage existing oil and gas infrastructure to FastTrack the development of assets that would otherwise have been stranded” said Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President of the African Energy Chamber. “We are delighted to continue working with S&P Global to bring forward vital data that allows decision makers to drive investments in Africa’s energy sector, that ultimately will lead to ending energy poverty in Africa by 2030” he continued.

Specifically, the webinar will investigate how the accelerated investment and development of Africa’s infrastructure landscape will be key for ensuring oil and gas discoveries translate into long-term developments. Currently, there exists an infrastructure gap across the continent, a gap which significantly impacts exploration initiatives, bringing newfound challenges to project take-off and completion. Therefore, during the panel, speakers will explore this gap while making a strong case for alternative, expert-backed solutions.

For more information about this exciting webinar, visit www.EnergyChamber.org or register now at https://bit.ly/3BeRK88