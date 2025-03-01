The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org), the voice of the African energy sector, recently engaged with Equatorial Guinea’s National Council for Economic and Social Development (CNDES) to explore strategic cooperation aimed at maximizing the country’s energy resource potential for socioeconomic growth.

The discussions focused on local content development, energy financing, oil and gas production optimization and capacity building. As part of this collaboration, the AEC committed to equipping CNDES staff with modern skills and expertise across the oil and gas value chain.

Aligned with its broader mission to eradicate energy poverty in Africa, the AEC reaffirmed its commitment to helping Equatorial Guinea attract new oil and gas investments from international partners. The Chamber is a strong supporter of African markets, including Equatorial Guinea, leveraging oil and gas resources to ensure electricity access and drive industrialization and employment creation. To further position Equatorial Guinea’s energy sector on the global stage, the AEC will actively promote investment opportunities at high-profile industry events, including the Invest in African Energy Forum in Shanghai on March 13, 2025, and the Invest in African Energy: Paris conference from May 13–14, 2025. Additionally, the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy - Africa’s premier event for the energy sector - will take place from September 29 to October 3, 2025, under the theme Invest in African Energy: Positioning Africa as the Global Energy Champion. With Equatorial Guinea preparing to launch a new licensing round in 2025 to revitalize its upstream sector, these events serve as ideal platforms to connect international investors with lucrative opportunities in the country.

During the meeting, the AEC and CNDES agreed to work together on policy revitalization and financial strategies necessary to attract new capital into Equatorial Guinea’s oil and gas industry. Given CNDES’ role as the government’s official advisor on socio-economic principles and the AEC’s position as the voice of the African energy industry, the partnership will help create a conducive investment environment, increase private sector participation and boost oil and gas production.

Furthermore, as the AEC prepares to host AEW: Invest in African Energy alongside the inaugural African Mining Week, collaboration with CNDES will extend beyond hydrocarbons to include promoting Equatorial Guinea’s mineral potential

The AEC also commended Equatorial Guinea’s efforts to strengthen its position as a key player in both African and global energy markets, during the meeting. A member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Equatorial Guinea plays a key role in the stability of the regional and global oil market, with several international oil and gas firms, including Chevron, Marathon Oil, Trident Energy and VAALCO Energy, launching new projects. Ongoing major projects such as the Gas Mega Hub and the Zafiro Field Expansion will be crucial in driving the continued growth of Equatorial Guinea’s oil and gas industry.

“Equatorial Guinea represents one of Africa’s most well-established and rapidly growing oil and gas markets. Through our collaboration with CNDES, the AEC remains committed to supporting the country’s ambitious agenda to maximize the growth of its hydrocarbons sector,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.