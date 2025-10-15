The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) has highlighted the critical role of gas in driving Nigeria and Africa's energy security agenda at the recent Gas Investment Forum in Lagos. Board Advisory Member, Dr. Grace Orife, emphasized that gas is the cornerstone of Africa's industrial renaissance – powering factories, fertilizer production, power generation and contributing to job creation in the country.

She applauded Nigeria’s commitment to championing Africa’s gas sector expansion through its Decade of Gas initiative. Launched in 2021, the initiative seeks to maximize the country’s 210 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven gas reserves to accelerate national economic growth.

“Gas is not merely a transition fuel; it is the cornerstone of Africa’s industrial renaissance,” stated Dr. Orife, making a strong case on the role of gas in driving sustainable development for Africa. “It powers our factories, provides feedstock for fertilizer production, supports power generation, and creates jobs across the value chain.”

With 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity and 900 million without clean cooking solutions, the continent’s 620 tcf of gas resources will be central to achieving universal energy access and inclusive development.

Highlighting Nigeria’s progress, she cited flagship projects such as the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano and Obiafu–Obrikom–Oben gas pipelines, the NLNG Train 7 expansion, as well as private-sector ventures like the Assa North–Ohaji South joint venture between NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company and Seplat Energy and the Ubeta Gas Development Project led by NNPC and TotalEnergies. Collectively, these projects underscore Nigeria’s determination to unlock its gas potential and attract investment. In 2025 alone, the country has secured $18.2 billion in oil and gas commitments from global investors - demonstrating confidence in its enabling environment fostered by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

She also highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in low-carbon and sustainable gas development, referencing initiatives such as the UTM Offshore Floating LNG facility, the Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialization Program and the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Project. She commended Nigeria’s rollout of the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the West African Gas Pipeline Expansion.

Dr Orife emphasized the need to strengthen partnerships, revitalize policies and accelerate infrastructure development for Nigeria to build on its gas sector expansion progress.

“Realizing this promise, however, demands bold investment and deliberate execution - from unlocking reserves and expanding infrastructure to integrating midstream and downstream value chains and creating financing frameworks that attract global capital,” stated Orife.

As the voice of Africa’s energy sector, the AEC advocates for enabling environments and fosters strategic partnerships to ensure the continent’s gas resources drive inclusive and sustainable transformation.

Through initiatives such as the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies conference - taking place 12–16 October 2025 in Cape Town - the AEC fosters cooperation between African and global investors, positioning Nigeria’s gas market expansion as a model for the continent’s growth.