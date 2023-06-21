The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated annual African Energy Week (AEW) Awards 2023. The prestigious awards ceremony aims to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements and pioneering efforts of leading professionals and organizations driving the African Oil&Gas sector to new heights. These awards provide a platform to honor those who have made extraordinary contributions towards the advancement and success of the industry in Africa.

The AEW Awards 2023 will showcase exceptional individuals and entities across various categories that have demonstrated unparalleled commitment, innovation, and leadership within the energy sector. The awards ceremony will take place during AEW, taking place from 16 to 20 October in Cape Town, South Africa.

The award categories for AEW Awards 2023 include:

H.E Mohamed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award (non-voting category)

This award is the highest honor bestowed upon an individual who has made outstanding and enduring contributions to the oil and gas or energy industry over their distinguished career. The recipient is a visionary leader who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and significant impact in shaping the trajectory of the industry, leaving a lasting legacy.

We recognize the recipient's tireless dedication, unwavering commitment, and significant influence in advancing the energy sector, thereby promoting the wellbeing of Africans and the socio-economic stability of continent or particular country.

National Oil Company of the Year Award

As the continent faces the energy transition, National Oil Companies are playing a fundamental role in reducing the energy poverty of their nations, while ensuring pro-business investment environments, energy security, and leadership in hydrocarbons sector. This award honors an exceptional NOC that has demonstrated outstanding achievements, industry leadership and significant contributions to the energy sector within a particular country and across Africa through innovative operational and revenue management strategies.

ESG Leader Award

As ESG (environmental, social and governance) is a central element in developing Africa’s natural resources, the continent needs champions that will protect and promote local populations while ensuring fair and safe operations. This award recognizes outstanding achievements and leadership in integrating sustainability principles and responsible business practices within the sector.

The award celebrates oil and gas/energy companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and strong corporate governance, setting a benchmark for sustainability and ESG performance within the industry.

Operational Excellence Leader Award

This award honors exceptional achievements in operational efficiency, performance, and best practices within the oil and gas/energy sector. It is granted to an organization that has demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, technological advancements and continuous improvement in optimizing its operations, driving efficiency gains, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

Gas Monetization Award

This award recognizes companies and projects that are upheaving gas monetization in Africa to close the energy poverty gap. It celebrates innovative strategies and successful commercialization efforts of companies or projects that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in maximizing the value of gas resources. The recipient of this award showcases a commitment to maximizing the value of natural gas resources, driving economic growth, and meeting the energy needs of both domestic and international markets.

Media Award (New Award)

This award recognizes outstanding achievements in journalism, communication, and media coverage within the energy sector. It celebrates individuals or media organizations that have demonstrated exceptional storytelling, in-depth analysis, and effective communication of energy-related topics to a wide audience.

It acknowledges the recipient's ability to effectively inform, educate, and engage the public on critical energy issues and recognizes commitment to journalistic integrity, accuracy, and the promotion of informed public discourse surrounding energy-related topics. It covers journalism, marketing, research, analytics, broadcasting, filmmaking and other forms of media.

CEO of the Year

This award recognizes individuals that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and outstanding accomplishments of an exemplary CEO within the industry. We honor an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, driving innovation, sustainable growth, and significant contributions to the success of their organization and the broader energy sector.

It acknowledges the recipient's ability to navigate complex challenges, make bold decisions, and inspire their organization to achieve exceptional results and recognizes their role in fostering a culture of excellence, driving operational efficiency, and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Nominations for the AEW Awards 2023 are now open on the official AEW website. Professionals, organizations, and the public are invited to nominate those who have made a significant impact on Africa's Oil and Gas/energy sector. The winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony during AEW, where global industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders will gather to discuss and collaborate on the future of Africa's energy sector.

"Through the African Energy Awards, we are shining a spotlight on the champions of Africa's energy sector, those individuals and organizations who are driving the continent's progress towards energy independence and sustainable growth. These awards honor the visionaries and innovators who have dedicated their expertise and resources to transform Africa's energy landscape. By recognizing their achievements, we inspire others to follow in their footsteps, creating a ripple effect that propels Africa towards a brighter and more prosperous energy future," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

We encourage all industry professionals, organizations, and individuals passionate about the African Oil&Gas/Energy sector to participate in this exciting opportunity to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of those who are driving the industry forward. Join us at AEW 2023 as we honor the industry pioneers and trailblazers who are fast-tracking the African Oil&Gas sector towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

For more information on the nomination process and to stay updated on African Energy Week 2023 and the AEW Awards, please visit the official African Energy Week website at https://AECWeek.com/about/