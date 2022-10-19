During African Energy Week’s (AEW) (http://www.AECWeek.com) Gala Dinner, attended by high-level energy stakeholders including African Energy and Hydrocarbons Ministers and global leading energy market players – and sponsored by global energy and chemicals company Sasol – the African Energy Chamber (AEC) announced the winners of the African Energy Awards 2022.

Representing the brightest individuals, innovators and innovative projects significantly driving positive change across Africa’s energy industry, the winners of this year’s African Energy Awards included:

NOC of the Year Award: NNPC Limited

The NOC has transformed into a limited-liability company – with its upstream, mid-stream, and downstream operations serving as the backbone of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon market success.

Gas Monetization Award: Decade of Gas – Nigeria

As a major effort designed by the Government of Nigeria to take advantage of the global energy transition, the initiative is ensuring that the country’s natural gas resources are serving to fund the country’s energy transition.

Operational Excellence Leader of the year Award: Perenco

The energy company has introduced innovative oil and gas solutions to the region, designed to optimize upstream activities across the African market.

CEO of the Year Award: Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO of the Uganda National Oil Company

With nearly 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Proscovia Nabbanja has handled the Government of Uganda’s commercial interests with the utmost professionalism and innovation within the petroleum sector, while ensuring that the country’s resources are exploited in a sustainable and profitable manner.

ESG Leader of the Year Award: bp

The major has expanded its role as one of Africa’s top producers to become the continent’s top low-emissions gas projects developer. Through various LNG projects such as BirAllah in Mauritania, the Yakaar-Teranga LNG Hub in Senegal, and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FLNG, as well as a wide range of renewable energy initiatives, bp’s commitment to ESG standards and practices cannot be understated.

Independent of the Year Award - Kosmos Energy Ltd.

The independent is focused on a number of gas developments on the continent; discovering new petroleum systems and developing mature hydrocarbon basins in order to alleviate energy poverty in Africa.

Game-Changer of the Year Award: TotalEnergies Namibia

TotalEnergies Namibia represents a premier opportunity for the country to maximize its natural resources in a way that is sustainable and beneficial for all.

African Energy Person of the Year: Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank).

In an era when fossil fuels funding are being restricted by wealthy nations, Dr. Oramah has enacted a series of mechanisms to ensure private sector investments maximize across Africa’s hydrocarbon industry to drive industry growth.

Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award – Recognizes companies, organizations, projects and individuals shaping Africa’s energy market success:

The multiple recipients of the award include Rodgers Beall, Founder Fortesa Africa; Ousmane Ndiaye, Permanent Secretary at COS-PETROGAZ; Pam Darwin, Retired Vice President, Sub-Sahara Africa, Exploration and New Ventures. ExxonMobil; H.E. Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo; Peter Kutemann, Founder and Chairman of Dietsmann.