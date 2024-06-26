The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has secured more than $18 million in funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) for two major projects aimed at bolstering environmental sustainability and resilience across Africa.

The first project, "Strengthening Zambezi River Basin Management towards Climate Resilience and Ecosystem Health," has been allocated $10.57 million. This initiative aims to improve the collaborative management of water, energy, food, and environmental resources within the Zambezi River Basin, which spans eight southern African countries: Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The second project, the "Global Electronics Management (GEM) program (Horn of Africa Regional Child Project)," has received $7.83 million to address the growing challenge of electronic waste (e-waste) in Somalia, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

GEF approved the funding during its 67th Council meetings held in Washington DC, from 17-20 June 2024. Established ahead of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, the Facility is the largest source of multilateral funding for biodiversity, addressing interrelated environmental challenges globally. The African Development Bank is one of its implementing agencies with direct access to its resources.

The Zambezi River Basin project, estimated to cost $9.45 million, is expected to benefit millions through advancements in agriculture, fisheries, and dam operations. It focuses on promoting transboundary cooperation, integrated planning, and adaptive management practices to boost the basin's resilience and ecosystem health.

The $60-million GEM program aims to significantly reduce e-waste generation and increase circularity in the electronics sector of developing countries.

Anthony Nyong, Director of Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank, stated, "Through these projects, the African Development Bank continues to lead the way in promoting environmental sustainability and resilience, driving positive change for both people and the planet." He added, "Over the years, we have also increased our interventions on issues related to chemicals and waste across the African continent."

These projects represent a continued commitment by the African Development Bank to foster sustainable development and resilience throughout Africa, addressing critical environmental challenges through innovative and collaborative approaches.

Download image 1 (Hippopotamuses on the Zambesi River, near Victoria falls): apo-opa.co/3RJ6owo

Download image 2 (A worker at a circuit board crusher, shredder, electronic waste recycling plant): apo-opa.co/45KZCvJ

Contact:

Sonia Borrini

Communication and Knowledge Management Specialist

Climate Change and Green Growth Department

s.borrini@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org