The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has reassured Sudan of its continued support in providing humanitarian and economic assistance, while addressing other priority needs amid the country’s ongoing civil conflict.

Rufus N. Darkortey, the Bank’s Executive Director representing The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Sudan, reaffirmed this commitment during discussions with Sudan’s Finance Minister and Governor of the African Development Bank, Dr Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed Fediel.

“The Bank will continue to support Sudan in reducing fragility, stabilising the economy, and fostering recovery,” said Darkortey, acknowledging the severe impact of the conflict on the country. The meeting, held in Cairo, Egypt, rather than Sudan due to the ongoing civil conflict, focused on the Bank’s ongoing support for Sudan, identifying new priorities, and discussing humanitarian aid.

While recognising efforts to grant aid access in Darfur, Darkortey called for expanded access nationwide. He also urged the protection of investments within the country financed by the Bank and development partners during the conflict and lauded the outcome of the recent humanitarian donor conference in Paris, where $2.13 billion was pledged for Sudan.

The Executive Director informed Governor Fediel that the African Development Bank is supporting Sudan both at national and regional levels. The Bank approved $74 million for the Sudan Emergency Wheat Production project, implemented by the World Food Program, which is enhancing food security and wheat production. This project aims to assist Sudan in becoming a net exporter of wheat in the long run.

The Bank has also committed $1 million from its Special Relief Fund to support humanitarian and food security efforts for internally displaced persons, refugees, and vulnerable communities.

Regionally, the Bank is co-financing a $36.4 million emergency project to support the stabilisation and recovery of refugees and host communities in the Lake Chad Basin. It is also exploring further regional support for the displacement crisis resulting from Sudan's conflict. Minister Fediel expressed gratitude to the Bank and its President, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, for their robust support in helping the nation meet its immediate needs. He emphasised the need for continued humanitarian assistance and technical support to assess the conflict’s impact as peace is established. With the farming season approaching, he called on the Bank to provide urgent agricultural support, including seeds and fertilizers.

Governor Fediel pledged the government’s commitment to a stronger African Development Bank by ensuring the settlement of the country’s debt arrears. He reaffirmed Sudan’s commitment to financially contribute to the ADF-17 replenishment cycle starting in 2025, as pledged in a constituency memorandum signed in 2023. This memorandum outlines plans for enhancing domestic resource mobilisation and advancing SME-led private sector growth in constituency member countries.

Both officials thanked the Bank’s Sudan Country Office for its leadership during this challenging period and expressed gratitude to the Egypt Office for hosting the mission.

Darkortey also met with Sudan Country Office staff, affirming the Bank’s ongoing support for their welfare.

