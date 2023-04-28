The African Development Bank Group (http://www.AfDB.org), on 28 April 2023, announces the 13-month debarment of Société Bel Mabrouk Des Travaux et Investissements S.A.R.L with effect from 11 April 2023. Société Bel Mabrouk Des Travaux et Investissements S.A.R.L is a limited liability company registered under the laws of Tunisia.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Société Bel Mabrouk Des Travaux et Investissements S.A.R.L, engaged in fraudulent practices in the context of a tender for the procurement of construction works for the Maroua-Bogo-Pouss, Bogo-Pouss Section under the Transport Sector Support Programme Phase II in Cameroon.

The Transport Sector Support Programme is aimed at the rehabilitation of the Yaoundé Bafoussam-Babadjou road, and the development of the Maroua-Bogo-Pouss and Grand-Zambi Kribi roads.

During the debarment period, Société Bel Mabrouk Des Travaux et Investissements S.A.R.L will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects and activities. Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Société Bel Mabrouk Des Travaux et Investissements S.A.R.L will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed projects and activities after implementing an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

Media Contact:

Amba Mpoke-Bigg, Communication and External Relations Department, African Development Bank

Email: a.mpoke-bigg@afdb.org

Technical Contact:

Chimene Clarisse Comoe, Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC)

Email: c.comoe@afdb.org

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption:

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://apo-opa.info/3ytFjDk/

African Development Bank staff and the public can use secured hotlines of the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658

Secured email address: investigations@iacd-afdb.org

Whistleblowing: whistleblowing@afdb.org

Mail correspondence should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and sent to:

African Development Bank

Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC)

Immeuble du Centre de commerce International d’Abidjan (CCIA)

Avenue Jean-Paul II

01 BP 1387

Abidjan 01, Côte d'Ivoire