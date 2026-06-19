On the occasion of the Day of the African Child, celebrated every 16 June, teams from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) conducted support, awareness-raising and humanitarian assistance activities for children in conflict with the law, children living with their mothers in prison, and detained women in the cities of Beni (North Kivu) and Bunia (Ituri).

In Beni, a delegation comprising staff from the Corrections Advisory Unit, supported by contingents of Malawian, Indonesian, Kenyan, Nepalese and Tanzanian peacekeepers, visited the urban prison and the children’s custodial facility. The team helped consist of food and non-food items, including powdered milk, soap, hygiene kits, and essential items for infants living with their mothers in detention.

This initiative aimed to improve the living conditions of beneficiaries and ensure that detained women with children under three years of age receive the necessary care and support. Hygiene products were also distributed as part of Ebola prevention efforts.

“Our dear partners from MONUSCO have come to the rescue of children in conflict with the law placed at the Beni custodial facility. They brought food and non-food items. It must be said that the storage was almost empty; they arrived at the right moment,” said Sefu Kambale Kyalire, Director of the facility.

“This act encourages us to call on other partners, people of goodwill, local organizations, associations and mutual groups to follow this example,” he added.

Beyond material assistance, the visit also provided an opportunity to raise awareness among nearly sixty-nine children and about twenty women on their rights and responsibilities, with a strong emphasis on child protection, including in custodial settings.

In addition, Malawian peacekeepers carried out sanitation activities by emptying and cleaning the prison’s septic tanks, thereby helping to reduce health risks. Upon their arrival, the sanitation facilities were overflowing, posing a threat to the health of detainees and surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, in Bunia, MONUSCO’s Justice Support Unit, in collaboration with the prison administration and the NGO ASSOCITURI, organized an awareness session for children in conflict with the law detained at the central prison.

These activities focused on children’s rights, good hygiene practices and health prevention measures, particularly against Ebola. The juvenile ward of the prison currently houses 36 children, all boys.

Held under the theme “Ensuring universal access to water, hygiene and sanitation for every child in Africa, including children in conflict with the law,” the celebration began with symbolic prevention actions such as hand disinfection and the display of awareness messages in Kiswahili.

The children actively participated in the commemoration through theatrical performances, quizzes and a dance competition, demonstrating strong engagement and enthusiasm. Children living with their mothers in detention also took part in the activities.

“This day is an opportunity to remind us that all children, without exception, must enjoy their fundamental rights, including access to hygiene, health and a dignified environment,” emphasized a MONUSCO team member involved in the organization.

Participants were encouraged to maintain good personal hygiene and keep their environment clean to prevent diseases and promote their well-being.

Established in 1991 by the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the Day of the African Child commemorates the events of 16 June 1976 in Soweto, South Africa, where hundreds of children lost their lives during a protest the injustices of the apartheid regime. Today, it serves as an important platform for advocacy for children’s rights and well-being across the continent.

Through these activities in Beni and Bunia, MONUSCO reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Congolese authorities in promoting and protecting the rights of children, including those in vulnerable situations.