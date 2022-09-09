It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family during this difficult time. Many of us will want to take some time to mourn this great loss and pay our condolences.

Africa Oil Week, which is taking place at CCICC2, will continue to run its scheduled dates of 3-7 October.

The date of the funeral has not yet been announced; however, it has been deemed a National Day of Mourning and therefore, while the London office remains open, many of us may take a break to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

The date for the coronation of King Charles, along with any impact to our business, will be announced in due course.