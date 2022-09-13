Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com), in partnership with Lean In Equity&Sustainability, has released its Pan-African Female Leaders in Energy Power List 2022 (https://bit.ly/3Laqj2I). The highly respected list highlights Africa’s 50 most inspirational female energy executives. They act as visible role models and inspire those in the industry and the next generation of African girls and female executives.

Africa Oil Week, a Hyve event taking place 3-7 October, is committed to driving diversity and inclusion awareness into the sector, ensuring women continue to have a voice and opinion in shaping this evolving industry. In partnership with Lean In Equity&Sustainability, Africa Oil Week launched the power list in line with its mission to create a more gender-balanced sector by giving these leading women the platform to share their experiences and stories with other energy leaders.

“It is essential to us that there is a greater representation of genders within the industry, not only because there are so many fantastic female leaders out there, but also to ensure that the voices of women and children are heard around the decision-making tables. We are extremely proud to create the Energy Power List 2022 with Lean In Equity&Sustainability, and we look forward to hearing the work and experiences of these 50 executive leaders in Cape Town at Africa Oil Week 2022,” says Paul Sinclair, Vice President, Energy, Africa Oil Week&Green Energy Africa Summit.

On Thursday 6th October, Africa Oil Week will be hosting “The Workforce of the Future&The

Energy Transition” briefing, where registered guests can listen to a keynote presentation from Gemma Littlewood, Project Manager at Oil Spill Response Ltd, and join in roundtable sessions with the likes of Lamé Verre, Co-founder Lean In Equity&Sustainability, Cynthia Lumor, Deputy MD at Tullow Oil, Sandisiwe Ncemane, CEO PetroSA, enjoy networking opportunities - and so much more.

If you want to meet 50 of Africa's most inspirational female energy executives, register to join us at Africa Oil Week 3-7 October 2022 in Cape Town to witness exclusive announcements and hard-hitting discussions in person: Africa Oil Week 2022 (www.Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media Contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in the heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.