President William Ruto has asked African leaders and Parliaments to champion the continent’s development agenda.

He asked them to implement policies and legislations that will unlock Africa’s potential and create opportunities for its people.

The President said Africa has the resources and opportunities necessary to drive a clean, just, and inclusive prosperity here and across the world.

This, he explained, will include infrastructure development, elimination of visa and trade barriers in order to stimulate free trade.

“It is the right time to engage Africa’s leaders for the purpose of mobilising a firm African position on issues that are directly connected with our collective aspirations,” he said.

The President made the remarks on Friday during a joint session of the Congolese Parliament in Brazzaville, where he is in a two-day state visit.

He noted that African leaders must speak with one voice and called for collective climate action on a global scale.

The Head of State argued that the leaders must advocate for reforms in the multinational financial institutions to address the debt crisis in the continent.

President Ruto added that it was unfortunate that African countries have to choose between their development needs and climate action.

“It is, therefore, clear that if we do not solve the debt issue, it will be impossible to address the climate crisis.”

He was received by President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo.