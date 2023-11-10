Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body for rugby in Africa, participated in a one-to-one fireside chat at the 2023 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) on Thursday, November 10 in Marrakech, Morocco. Championed by the African Development Bank and seven other founding partners (Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank and Trade and Development Bank), the Africa Investment Forum is Africa’s investment marketplace to accelerate transactions to close Africa’s investment gaps.

Copyright-free video B-roll and images are available for the media to download and can be freely used without requiring authorization: https://apo-opa.co/478tDFH

Watch the video of the entire fireside chat: https://apo-opa.co/3SB1zq5

Founded in 2018, the Africa Investment Forum has mobilized nearly $143 billion in investment interest.

In the discussion, Rugby Africa President encouraged the investment of sport across Africa, emphasizing the importance of investment opportunities emerging from the continent itself.

“With abundant talent and the world's attention, Africa stands at the forefront of the global marketplace,” said Mensah. “It's time to turn this potential into power, investing in ourselves, forging structures that allow our resources to fuel our own growth, breaking free from the cycle of export and import that hinders the realization of our true economic potential.”

He added, “With South Africa emerging triumphant as the World Champions in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the world once again witnessed the vast potential of Africa. To invest in rugby across Africa, is to invest in a continent of 1.3 billion people, utilizing the sport as a catalyst for both economic development and empowerment of the youth.”

The newly elected President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah, continues to emphasize the business potential of sport across Africa. Since his election, President Mensah has called for a change of mindset from African governments and international organizations to increase investment in rugby across Africa.

The sports industry in Africa is experiencing rapid growth, with the potential to generate jobs, improve public health, foster social inclusion and drive economic growth. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the industry was valued at $7 billion in 2018 with an expected growth of $12 billion in 2027. Despite the potential, investment across Africa remains limited, with only 1% of startup financing directed towards the sport sector.

The 2023 Africa Investment Forum brought together heads of state, business leaders, decision makers and investors to advance critical investment transactions to closure. Previous attendees include H.E Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, H.E Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa and H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana. The annual three-day Africa Investment Forum Market Days event will conclude on Friday August 10 under the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Value Chain” in Marrakech, Morocco.

Read more information about the Africa Investment Forum: https://www.AfricaInvestmentForum.com/en

Media contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa

rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.