Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, has successfully raised US$500 million through a 5-year Reg S Only senior unsecured Eurobond, achieving the tightest pricing ever secured by the Corporation on a 5-year US dollar benchmark transaction. The issuance reached a new segment of institutional investors, with central banks, including an African one, participating in an AFC bond for the first time. This milestone speaks to AFC's growing appeal among global reserve managers seeking high-quality investment-grade assets with strong developmental impact.

The notes were issued at a coupon of 5.375%, representing AFC's narrowest spread over US Treasuries for a benchmark 5-year issuance and a significant improvement over the Corporation's previous Eurobond transaction completed in 2024. The landmark outcome reflects AFC's strong credit fundamentals, disciplined financial management, and growing recognition among global investors as a premier investment-grade issuer focused on Africa's infrastructure and industrial development.

The issuance attracted strong demand from high-quality institutional investors across the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States and the Middle East. The order book closed approximately two times oversubscribed, underscoring sustained investor confidence in AFC's investment-grade credit profile. The notes are rated A by S&P Global Ratings and A3 by Moody's Ratings, in line with AFC's long-term issuer ratings.

Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of AFC said, “This transaction reflects the strong confidence global investors continue to place in AFC, our strategy, and our role in advancing Africa's economic transformation. Achieving our tightest-ever pricing on a US dollar benchmark issuance demonstrates the strength of our credit profile, the consistency of our financial performance, and the trust we have built with investors over time. As we continue to scale our impact across the continent, access to efficient and diversified sources of capital remains critical to delivering the infrastructure and industrial assets that drive long-term growth and competitiveness.”

Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services at AFC, said, “The success of this transaction underscores AFC's ability to consistently access international capital markets on increasingly competitive terms, even amid a dynamic global environment. The participation of an African central bank for the first time further diversifies our funding base and advances AFC's strategy of mobilizing African institutional capital to finance the continent's development. The exceptional quality and geographic diversity of investor participation, together with record-tight pricing, reflect strong market confidence in AFC's disciplined funding strategy, prudent balance sheet management and proven track record of delivering transformative infrastructure across Africa.”

Issued under AFC's US$5 billion Global Medium-Term Note Programme, the proceeds will support the Corporation's general funding requirements and continue to strengthen its capacity to finance critical infrastructure and industrial projects across Africa. The transaction was led by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Mizuho International plc, MUFG Securities EMEA plc, Standard Chartered Bank and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited as Joint Lead Managers.

Media Enquires:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile: +234 1 279 9654

Email: yewande.thorpe@africafc.org

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Nineteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 48 member countries and has invested US$19 billion across Africa since inception.

www.AfricaFC.org