Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a leading pan-African trade and investment platform, will host the 10th annual Africa Debate on 6th June at the Guildhall, London, under the theme of "Africa’s role in a changing global order.” The Africa Debate is London’s leading Africa-focused investment forum.

Throughout the conference speakers will discuss and debate the continent’s trade and investment landscape, as well as its leadership position on the international stage. Programme highlights will include Samaila Zubairu, President and Chief Executive Officer, Africa Finance Corporation; Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group; The Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP, Deputy Foreign Secretary and Minister of State (Development and Africa), Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office; H.E. Dr Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Republic of Kenya; H.E. Dr Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Kingdom of Morocco; Diana Layfield, Chair, British International Investment; Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice-President, Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank; and Idris Elba, Actor, Filmmaker, Musician, Entrepreneur, and Activist; amongst other leaders from government and private enterprise.

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) is Headline Partner for the Forum, with other partners including Absa, Afreximbank, Africa HR Solutions, Arise IIP, Brand South Africa, Crown Agents Bank, DLA Piper, Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the United Kingdom, Genesis Energy Group, IPT Africa, Moody’s Ratings, Plantations et Huileries du Congo, Standard Chartered, and Xcalibur Smart Mapping.

Samaila Zubairu, President and Chief Executive Officer, AFC said: “AFC is proud to once again be the Headline Partner for The Africa Debate, London's leading Africa-focused investment forum. As the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, AFC is committed to advancing Africa’s crucial role on the global stage – working with governments, private sector, and other investors to finance projects that drive rapid industrialisation on the continent and directly facilitate intra- and extra-African trade. We look forward to this milestone 10th edition of The Africa Debate – a staple on the calendar for Africa-focused investors and businesses alike.”

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Africa said: “Africa has long been heralded as the world’s final frontier for substantial growth and investment, but the actual influx of long-term investment has seldom mirrored this optimistic rhetoric. The continent has also contended with the hierarchical structures of the global order. However, perhaps more than ever before, African leaders are leveraging shifting global power dynamics to redefine their roles, and global leaders are awakening to the imperative of engaging more consistently – and substantively – with the continent. At The Africa Debate, we will explore these dynamics, including the continent’s role in everything from the global energy transition to global AI governance.

To attend the 10th edition of The Africa Debate and wider programme register here (https://apo-opa.co/3VlbHEp), use the discount code TAD_20 on the Last Minute Delegate ticket to save 20%.

About Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com):

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years of experience, our network is made up of more than 400 multinational corporations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, government bodies, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Together they share our desire to build opportunity across the African continent. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services, from leading business conferences and bespoke trade and investment missions to sector-specific event programmes and consultancy projects. For more information: www.InvestAfrica.com.

About The Africa Debate (www. TheAfricaDebate.com):

The conference is London’s leading investment summit focused on Africa. Now in its 10th year, this edition will focus on Africa’s role in a changing global order, with speakers discussing and debating the continent’s trade and investment landscape, as well as its leadership position on the international stage. The event will convene global businesses, private and public investment bodies, thought leaders, and policy makers for a series of conversations on Africa’s role in the world. For more information: www. TheAfricaDebate.com.