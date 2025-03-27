Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to Africa’s financial and capital markets with six prestigious awards at the Global Banking&Markets Africa Awards 2025, presented during the Bonds, Loans&ESG Capital Markets Conference in Cape Town. These accolades underscore AFC’s pivotal role in landmark transactions that drive sustainable development and economic growth across the region.

Award-Winning Transactions:

Quasi-Sovereign/GRE Treasury&Funding Team of the Year

AFC’s Treasury and Funding team was recognized for its expertise and innovation in structuring financing solutions that attract global capital to African infrastructure projects. Notable achievements include the closure of a US$400 million Shariah-compliant Commodity Murabaha facility and a groundbreaking US$1.16 billion syndicated loan, which broadened AFC’s global investor base. Additionally, AFC earned top-tier credit ratings from S&P Global (China) Ratings and China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co. Ltd (CCXI).

Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year: Bank of Industry EUR 1.87bn Syndicated Loan

As Global Coordinator, Lead Co-Arranger, Underwriter, Bookrunner, and Guarantor, AFC led the record-breaking €1.87 billion syndicated loan for Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigeria’s largest development finance institution. This historic transaction, BOI’s largest capital raise to date, facilitates financing for trade-related projects and affirms AFC’s capacity to navigate complex global markets. This landmark deal has already garnered widespread industry recognition, earning AFC three additional awards earlier this month: Guarantor of the Year, Africa and Market Innovation Award, Africa at the IJGlobal Awards, as well as African Deal of the Year at the Global Capital Syndicated Loan Awards.

3. West Africa Deal of the Year: Federal Government of Nigeria USD 917mm Bond

AFC acted as Global Coordinator for the inaugural domestic dollar bond issuance by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), successfully raising US$917 million, with 180% oversubscription. The bond, which has a five-year tenor and 9.75% coupon, was successfully listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and FMDQ Securities Exchange, attracted a diverse investor base, including local and diaspora Nigerians and institutional investors.

Securitization Deal of the Year: BUA Industries US$200mm Securitization

AFC played a key role in structuring a US$200 million corporate finance facility for BUA Industries Limited. The financing, provided by Afreximbank, supports BUA’s expansion across industries including sugar, cement, flour and oil processing, and real estate development. AFC’s second successful advisory mandate for BUA Group, the facility, demonstrates AFC’s commitment to unlocking capital for African businesses and fostering sustainable growth.

Financial Institutions Bond Deal of the Year: Ecobank Transnational USD 400mm Senior Bond

As Joint Lead Manager in the successful pricing of Ecobank Transnational’s US$400 million 10.125% bond, AFC highlighted its commitment to supporting financial institutions raising capital to drive economic progress. The five-year RegS/144A bond, maturing in 2029, marks the first public Sub-Saharan African Eurobond issued by an African bank since 2021.

Quasi-Sovereign/GRE Bond Deal of the Year: US$500mm Reg S / 144A Senior Unsecured Bond

AFC returned to the global debt capital markets with the issuance of a US$500 million 144A/Reg S Eurobond, which saw an oversubscription rate more than 2 ½ times the book size. The five-year Note, with a 5.55% coupon, achieved a record-tight T-spread for AFC, reflecting robust investor confidence in AFC’s creditworthiness.

AFC’s Commitment to Africa’s Economic Growth

“We are grateful to judges for their recognition through these numerous awards of AFC’s relentless pursuit of innovative financing solutions that drive sustainable development across Africa,” said Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of AFC. “We are proud to be at the forefront of mobilizing capital for transformational infrastructure projects across the continent and in building a more resilient, self-sustaining Africa. I want to extend my gratitude to the judges for this recognition and to our exceptional AFC team for their incredible talent and dedication to driving Africa’s economic transformation.”

Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member&Head of Financial Services at AFC, added: “These awards highlight AFC’s role as a trusted partner in African and global capital markets, and reflect our collective efforts in shaping Africa’s financial landscape and driving growth in the region. My sincere thanks to the judges and to AFC’s Treasury, Funding and Capital Markets teams for their commitment, dedication and hard work.”

As AFC continues expanding its footprint in global markets, the Corporation remains dedicated to delivering high-impact infrastructure projects that foster industrialization, intra-African trade, and economic diversification.

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Seventeen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 45 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion in 36 African countries since its inception. www.AfricaFC.org