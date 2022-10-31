“Moneda (https://MonedaInvest.com/) is proud to be part of an elite list of companies bringing African solutions to African problems. Working with partners like the African Energy Chamber, the markets can be assured that there will be more to come” said Ejike Egbuagu.

This Year’s Africa Energy Week where Moneda Invest featured as the Platinum Sponsor for African Content, was held at the V&A Waterfront South Africa, and just concluded with a signed agreement between Moneda Invest Africa and National Oil Company of Namibia [Namcor]. The two major energy investment organisations have agreed to this partnership to exchange

expertise and accelerate knowledge-sharing and skills development, while exposing the Namibia oil and gas industry to massive investment, and it was signed in the presence of NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber [AEC].

Moneda Invest Africa is a Nigerian Financial Institution with profound experience in local content and competitive markets development and financing in Africa, with arguably an unmatched portfolio working with major energy juggernauts like TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, and will, in this partnership, be providing at least 10 local companies (selected by Namcor) access to capital with the sole objective of augmenting various oil and gas segments in Namibia. These include Petroleum products supply, drilling and well services, health safety, marine logistics, reservoir engineering, land and offshore seismic surveys, training and several others.

As Namibia seeks to accelerate the development of its vast hydrocarbon reserves, it is believed that her partnering with Moneda Invest Africa will be pivotal to securing needed funding to augment upstream, midstream and downstream activities. Namcor will in turn deliver regulatory and administrative support in order to ensure a seamless operation for Moneda Invest Africa across Namibia’s oil and gas industry. The three-year partnership is projected to be an impetus for activating the full potential of the country’s oil and gas industry.

Undisputedly, the African Energy Chamber is in support of collaborations such as this geared towards the growth of the African Energy Industry and we at Moneda Invest Africa strongly believe that this partnership is just the beginning of a complete evolution of the continent’s energy industry and we look forward to signing more deals in the future that will position Africa to be the leading continent for energy industry innovations.