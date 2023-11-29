Following the announcement of the launch of the first-ever Africa Energy Expo, set to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, from 20 to 22 February 2024, Informa Markets (www.InformaMarkets.com), a leading global exhibition and conference organiser, has unveiled a stellar line-up of speakers and exhibitors who will be participating in the inaugural Africa Energy Leadership Summit and expo.

Key exhibitors, partners, and speakers

Several key industry leaders have been confirmed as exhibitors and partners at the Africa Energy Expo, which is endorsed by the Rwanda Ministry of Infrastructure and supported by the Rwanda Convention Bureau. These include Jinko Solar, Giza Cables, JA Solar, Terra Energy, Allbro, and Elfit Arabia. They will join the illustrious list of Leadership Summit speakers in demonstrating their commitment to driving progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and advancing Africa's Power Vision goals.

“The Africa Energy Expo is a unique platform for us to engage with potential partners and collaborators. As an experienced advisory firm, we aim to share our expertise and actively contribute to the ongoing dialogue on Africa's sustainable energy transition,” says Dr. Mohamed Alhaj, Founder and Managing Director of Terra Energy, a youth-led consulting firm specializing in market research, business development, policy advisory, and training in the sustainable energy sector.

Taking place alongside the expo, the exclusive Africa Energy Leadership Summit will assemble senior decision-makers engaged in closing the continent’s energy and power infrastructure gap. Themed ‘Investments, integration, infrastructure, and governance to fuel the energy transition,’ the summit aims to foster partnerships and opportunities that accelerate targeted interventions outlined in the Africa Power Vision to Action initiative.

Delegates will enjoy three days of curated discussions and presentations, as well as interactive knowledge-sharing experiences. The programme features networking receptions, power lunches, deep-dive sessions, and roundtables.

Confirmed speakers

Delegates can look forward to insights from the following confirmed speakers:

Ms. Teddy Mpinganzima Mugabo , CEO, Rwanda Green Fund

, CEO, Rwanda Green Fund Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Dwarka , CEO, Volta River Authority

, CEO, Volta River Authority Ms. Ziria Tibalwa Waako , CEO, Electricity Regulatory Authority Uganda

, CEO, Electricity Regulatory Authority Uganda Mr. Stephen Dihwa , Executive Director, Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) Coordination Center

, Executive Director, Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) Coordination Center Mr. Kweku Awotwi , Board Chairman, United Bank for Africa

, Board Chairman, United Bank for Africa Mr. NJ Ayuk , Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber

, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber Mr. Luís Mourão , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Regulatory Institute for Electricity and Water Services, Angola (IRSE – Instituto Regulador do Sector Eléctrico, Angola)

, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Regulatory Institute for Electricity and Water Services, Angola (IRSE – Instituto Regulador do Sector Eléctrico, Angola) Mr. Ernest Sipho Mkhonta , MD, Eswatini Electricity Company (EEC), Kingdom of Eswatini

, MD, Eswatini Electricity Company (EEC), Kingdom of Eswatini Dr. Geoffrey Aori Mabea , Executive Secretary, Energy Regulators Association of East Africa

, Executive Secretary, Energy Regulators Association of East Africa Mr. James Karari Wahogo , Secretary General, Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP)

, Secretary General, Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) Mr. Simson Haulofu , Managing Director, NamPower

, Managing Director, NamPower Mr. Motlatsi Ramafole , Chief Executive, Lesotho Electricity and Water Authority

, Chief Executive, Lesotho Electricity and Water Authority Mr. Nkurikiyimfura Didier , Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Smart Africa Alliance

, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Smart Africa Alliance Mr. Johan van den Berg , Head of Secretariat, Africa-EU Energy Partnership (AEEP)

, Head of Secretariat, Africa-EU Energy Partnership (AEEP) Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa , Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc

, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc Mr. Olamide Niyi Afuye, CEO, Africa Minigrid Developers Association (AMDA)

Key topics and special sessions

The Africa Energy Leadership Summit will delve into critical topics, including energy security in Africa, designing carbon market mechanisms, last-mile rural electrification, the roadmap to an integrated continental electricity market, and gas-to-power infrastructure. Special sessions include a ministerial roundtable on the universal electrification roadmap, a regulators roundtable focusing on policy frameworks for the African Single Electricity Market, and a roundtable featuring utility CEOs from across Africa.

Africa Energy Expo invites all stakeholders, industry experts, and enthusiasts to join this historic event, shaping the future of energy in Africa. Bookings for exhibition space and sponsorship opportunities are now open. Please get in touch with the team here (https://apo-opa.co/410id4E) and engage with over 4,000 buyers from across the continent.

For more information about Africa Energy Expo 2024, please visit www.Africa-EnergyExpo.com.