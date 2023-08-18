U.S. Embassy in Tanzania


The Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) hosted Africa Endeavor 2023 with U.S. Africa Command in Dar es Salaam from 31 July to 4 August. Africa Endeavor is a pan-African symposium focused on enhancing communications and cybersecurity capabilities while strengthening partnerships among attendees.

This year’s theme focused on institutional development by standardizing communications and cyber policies and procedures. The symposium was attended by 24 African nations, plus an additional 6 organizations, including U.S. Cyber Command. Attendees successfully identified gaps and resources pertaining to workforce policy development and training roadmaps. Africa Endeavor 2023 was led by Brigadier General George Itang’are from the TPDF and Colonel Jesse Phillips from U.S. AFRICOM.  The closing event was chaired by Lieutenant General Solum Haji Othman, the Chief of Staff of the TPDF, and included comments from Lieutenant General Kirk Smith, the Deputy Commander of U.S. AFRICOM.

