iOCO’s data centre capabilities are being boosted, enabling it to expand its range of digital transformation services to the market even further; Africa Data Centres’ (www.AfricaDataCentres.com) capabilities will now be available to a broader range of customers; Working together, iOCO and Africa Data Centres can leverage their complementary positions in the market to help customers achieve their digital transformation goals.

Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies, is pleased to announce that iOCO has selected the colocation giant as a partner for data centre services to expand its range of digital business offerings to the market.

Through this collaboration, iOCO’s customers will benefit from Africa Data Centre’s best-in-class, secure data centre colocation services, that will support iOCO’s leading-edge business transformation services.

In addition, the partnership will open up Africa Data Centres’ capabilities to a broader range of customers, offering them a wider choice of services to meet their digital goals. “In today’s challenging business landscape, customers expect more from their data centres and colocation partners than ever before,” commented Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres. “The skyrocketing demand for everything digital, from cloud, automation, and a range of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) applications, depends heavily on the modern data centre.”

Africa Data Centres provides a true vendor- and carrier-neutral interconnected ecosystem for customers to harness the benefits of iOCO’s offerings through cutting-edge infrastructure that is capable of handling even the most demanding compute requirements.

"iOCO is excited to join forces with Africa Data Centres, boosting our data centre capabilities and extending our Cloud platform to their Tier4 built data centre. This expansion allows us to reach more customers and strategically positions us with geographically dispersed data centres,” says Japie Botha, iOCO Business Executive for Cloud Services.

"This partnership not only expands our data centre capabilities but also enables us to host customer data and systems at a lower cost in a top-tier facility,” Botha adds. “Going beyond colocation services, our collaboration with Africa Data Centres empowers iOCO to provide comprehensive data centre services, reflecting our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Businesses that thrive today understand that success is more than technology or infrastructure alone, but rather about outcomes aligned to organisational goals such as operational efficiency, digital transformation, competitiveness, next-generation IT, OT and automation. It’s also about maximising the use of next-generation technologies, and realigning IT resources to where the demand is greatest.

“In order to achieve effective digital transformation, today’s businesses must be able to access an ecosystem of networks and cloud providers at any time and from anywhere. Working together, iOCO and Africa Data Centres can leverage their complementary positions in the market to help customers achieve their digital transformation goals,” concludes Durvasula.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation across Africa. Headquartered in London, Cassava has presence in 31 countries worldwide, across, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its subsidiaries, namely – Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid Dataport, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, Distributed Power Africa, Sasai Fintech, Telrad and Vaya Technologies, the company provides its customers' products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. www.CassavaTechnologies.com

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres is your trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across the African continent.

Africa Data Centres is Africa's largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. Bringing international experts to the pan-African market. We are your trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across the African continent. Strategically located, our world-class facilities provide a home for all your business-critical data. Proudly African, we are dedicated to being the heart that beats your business.

Africa Data Centres' aim is to unveil various business opportunities and to develop a strategic network of partnerships. This will further strengthen Africa Data Centres' superiority in providing our customers with the highest standard of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities throughout Africa. www.AfricaDataCentres.com