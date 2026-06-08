The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) (www.AfricaCDC.org) has welcomed a US$220.6 million emergency financing package from the Pandemic Fund to support efforts to contain the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak and protect at-risk countries across Central and Eastern Africa.

The financing will facilitate implementation of the joint Africa CDC–World Health Organization (WHO) Continental Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, launched to coordinate efforts to contain the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda and prevent further regional spread.

The Pandemic Fund’s decision follows the declarations by Africa CDC and WHO in May 2026 that the outbreak constituted a major public health emergency requiring urgent, coordinated action. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, has already led to cross-border transmission, underscoring the need for a robust regional response.

“This financing is a major boost to the ongoing efforts of affected countries and partners to bring the outbreak under control while strengthening preparedness across the region,” said Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya. “It demonstrates the Pandemic Fund’s deep recognition of the importance of acting early, acting collectively, and investing in national and regional capacities to protect communities from current and future health threats.”

The Pandemic Fund financing complements the US$465 million Africa CDC–WHO Continental Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, which is already being implemented across affected and at-risk countries. The six-month plan focuses on emergency coordination, surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, clinical care, community engagement, logistics, research and support for essential health services.

According to the Pandemic Fund, up to US$175.7 million will be mobilised through the reprogramming of existing projects to support immediate response efforts in affected and high-risk countries, including the DRC, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, Kenya and Ethiopia. A further US$44.9 million will be made available through expedited financing processes to support preparedness and response efforts in Uganda, the Central African Republic and the Republic of Congo.

The financing will support priority actions identified under the Africa CDC–WHO response plan, including strengthening disease surveillance, laboratory systems, health workforce capacity and cross-border coordination. Countries and regional institutions will determine implementation priorities based on identified needs and gaps.

Africa CDC said the financing reflects growing global confidence in a coordinated, country-led response anchored in the principle of one plan, one budget and one team. It urges Member States, partners and donors to maintain momentum behind the continental response and preparedness effort, while continuing to support evidence-based measures that facilitate safe travel and trade, strengthen border health systems and enhance regional cooperation.

Media Contact:

Directorate of Communication&Public Information

Communications@africacdc.org

About the Pandemic Fund:

Established in 2022, the Pandemic Fund is the world’s first multilateral financing mechanism dedicated to strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in low- and middle-income countries. Hosted by the World Bank, the Fund supports investments in disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, health workforce development, and emergency response, enabling countries to build stronger, more resilient health systems while reducing the risk and impact of future outbreaks.

About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is the public health agency of the African Union. As an autonomous institution, Africa CDC supports AU Member States to strengthen health systems, improve disease surveillance, and enhance emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: http://www.AfricaCDC.org and follow Africa CDC on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/3PLvkpm), X (https://apo-opa.co/4vzoK4g), Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4dWEuZp), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/43oGNhH).