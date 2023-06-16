The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), under development by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) in Abuja, Nigeria, has received the award for the Best Health Deal in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The award, presented at the 15th Annual EMEA Finance Achievement and Project Awards Charity Dinner in London on 7th June, recognises the AMCE as the most significant health-related transaction across the EMEA region.

The EMEA Finance Achievement Awards recognize the achievements of the best banks and the most impactful deals and transactions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa Region.

Mrs. Gwen Mwaba, Afreximbank's Director&Global Head, Trade Finance who received the award on behalf of Afreximbank, noted that the AMCE project was being implemented with Kings College Hospital (KCH), London, as the clinical and technical partners and that a KCH team, which recently concluded a visit to the project site, had been “overwhelmingly impressed with the pace of progress”.

The AMCE, scheduled for commissioning in the first quarter of 2025, is being developed as a state-of-the-art hospital that will set the stage for advanced and wide-reaching healthcare in Nigeria and Africa. It is envisioned as a 500-bed secondary and tertiary healthcare institution offering a wide range of services and specializations.

It will offer a broad spectrum of care services, including oncology, cardiology, haematology, and general healthcare, in addition to providing the full range of medical services, including diagnostics, treatment, nuclear medicine, surgery and post-surgical care. The AMCE will also have supplementary components, such as a pharmaceuticals section, retail outlets and malls, academic and research centres, and hospitality and residential units.

Oluranti Doherty, Director Export Development commented: “this award is a testament to the hard work and many hours of toiling by the multi-faceted and creative teams working on this highly impactive project. Our goal, as Afreximbank is to revolutionize the healthcare landscape in the West African region, to begin with, and to the entire Africa region. Congratulations to all the teams involved.”

Brian Deaver, CEO, AMCE commented “this award clearly demonstrates what lies ahead for the AMCE – a new dawn in provision of best in class, globally recognized quality healthcare and clinical services in Africa, in support of Afreximbank’s leadership in trade and trade facilitation in Africa. My team and I are geared and excited to take up this challenge”.

