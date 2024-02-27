Pan-African supranational multilateral financial institution African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) will participate at the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS), taking place on February 27th in Dubai, as a platinum sponsor.

The participation of Afreximbank at GBIS 2024 as a platinum sponsor underscores the institution’s commitment to driving diversity and inclusivity in global sustainable development and in empowering Black communities worldwide.

GBIS – hosted by the Black Impact Foundation and organized by Energy Capital and Power – is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Taking place under the theme ‘Black Excellence: The Untapped Potential to Unite our Global Economy’ GBIS 2024 will highlight the role of financial institutions such as Afreximbank in unlocking the full potential of entrepreneurs, projects, innovative business cases, businesses and individuals from the Black community in driving global excellence.

As the trade finance bank for Africa, Afreximbank has positioned itself as the continent’s leading financier and partner for consistent economic growth, diversification and sustainable growth. The bank provides African projects, and public and private sector entities with crucial funding required for economic resilience and innovation.

In the energy sector, Afreximbank is driving the sustainable exploration, development, exploitation, monetization and management of the continent’s vast energy resources including oil and gas for energy poverty eradication. Partnering with Africa’s leading oil and gas firms and critical projects, Afreximbank is facilitating the continent’s energy poverty eradication agenda.

In 2022, the bank signed an agreement with the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber, to collaborate on capacity building, advocacy and financing of African companies and infrastructure projects in the energy sector. Notable financing for African energy projects awarded by Afreximbank include $3.3 billion to help the Nigerian National Petroleum Company strengthen operations. The bank is also providing funding for large-scale projects and companies including Oil Senegal, Oando PLC, Nigeria’s Ansippa and Oilfield Limited.

The bank is also advancing Africa’s healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure, manufacturing and various sectors of the economy through the provision of capital and technical assistance.

At GBIS, high level panel discussions and exhibitions will showcase the critical role played by institutions such as Afreximbank in shaping Black Excellence, unlocking the full potential of Black entrepreurship, transforming Black communities and in shaping the future of Africa’s energy sector.