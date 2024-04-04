African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has introduced the Afreximbank Policy Research Working Paper Series (APRWPS) and is inviting authors to submit manuscripts for publication.

The APRWPS will provide a platform for Afreximbank staff, academics, scholars, institutions and practitioners to share preliminary research findings on topics concerning African trade, trade finance and development. It will serve as a knowledge repository for stakeholders to exchange ideas and address knowledge gaps, thereby enhancing Afreximbank's visibility in research and knowledge generation and contribute to policy advisory, formulation, and implementation among member states.

This new series is designed to complement Afreximbank’s existing research publications, including the Journal of African Trade, the Contemporary Issues in African Trade and Trade Finance, the African Trade Report and the Distinguished Lecture Series. The launch of this policy research series aligns with Afreximbank's goal of becoming a leading authority in African trade and trade finance.

Afreximbank Managing Director and Group Chief Economist, Dr. Yemi Kale, commented;

“The APRWPS aims to promote research and knowledge dissemination in development economics, trade, and trade finance relevant to Africa's development. It is an important vehicle to enhance the global image of Africa by contributing to global research and knowledge production.”

Authors interested in contributing to the APRWPS can submit manuscripts to editor.aprwps@afreximbank.com. Guidelines for submitting papers and the scope of research topics are available on the Afreximbank website here: www.Afreximbank.com. The inaugural issue, APRWS/2024, released in March 2024, features six papers authored by 14 contributors and can be accessed here: https://apo-opa.co/49nDyHQ.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank’s total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. The Bank disbursed more than US$104 billion between 2016 and 2023. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure, (together, “the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.